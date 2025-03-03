rawpixel
Bust of Mrs. William T. Walters (née Ellen Harper) (1862) by William Henry Rinehart
art portrait womanbust marble statue womanportrait womanfacepersonartwhite marblemarble
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Bust of William Thompson Walters (1867) by William Henry Rinehart
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Bust of Mrs. J. Edward Farnum (Eliza Leiper Smith, 1849-1912) (1866) by William Henry Rinehart
Flower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust of Jennie Walters (1874) by William Henry Rinehart
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Bust of William T. Walters (cast 1889) by After William Henry Rinehart
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Bust of Henry Walters (1930) by Hans Schuler
Flower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust of the Artist's Mother, Mrs. Israel Rinehart (Mary Snader, 1797-1868) (ca. 1868) by William Henry Rinehart
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
The Woman of Samaria (1859-1862 (Modern)) by William Henry Rinehart
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Portrait Bust of William T. Walters (1889) by After William Henry Rinehart
Editable social media addiction sticker, collage element remix
PNG Ancient philosopher bust sculpture
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
Ancient philosopher bust sculpture
Roman male statue funky png element group, editable design
Bust of Charles James Fox (ca. 1818) by After Joseph Nollekens
Greek God statue editable mockup
PNG Male god statue art sculpture.
My body poster template, editable text and design
Male god statue art sculpture.
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
Voltaire (1778) by Jean Antoine Houdon
Body positivity poster template, editable text and design
Louise Coast Yewell (ca. 1870) by William Henry Rinehart
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Head of a Woman (mid 2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Roman
New post poster template
Love Reconciled with Death (1865-1867) by William Henry Rinehart
Headphones editable mockup element
Bust of Fontenelle (mid-late 18th century) by Jean Baptiste Lemoyne the younger
Greek Goddess sculpture png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable design
PNG Marble statue of Roman emperor
New post Instagram story template
Portrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Roman
