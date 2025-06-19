rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
Save
Edit Image
vintage victorian paintingspublic domain oil paintingspaceglobe18th century womanalfred stevensastronomypublic domain woman art vintage
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Moonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevens
Moonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775152/moonlight-au-clair-lune-c-1885-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult Instagram post template
Religious cult Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView license
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Duchess (The Blue Dress) (c. 1866) by Alfred Stevens
A Duchess (The Blue Dress) (c. 1866) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789658/duchess-the-blue-dress-c-1866-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template
Love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Fall (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Fall (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784080/fall-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128307/princess-kotschoubey-1860-franz-xaver-winterhalterFree Image from public domain license
Meet the witch Instagram post template
Meet the witch Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668280/meet-the-witch-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126635/portrait-jennie-walters-little-girl-ca-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Instagram post template
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
The Parisian Sphinx (c. 1880) by Alfred Stevens
The Parisian Sphinx (c. 1880) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775149/the-parisian-sphinx-c-1880-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Summer (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Summer (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784107/summer-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126503/the-love-letter-ca-1855-giuseppe-mazzoliniFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Miss C. Walpole, Afterwards Countess Dysart (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Cotes
Miss C. Walpole, Afterwards Countess Dysart (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Cotes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795015/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685679/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license