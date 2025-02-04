Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagehugues merlemothermotherhoodscarlet letterpublic domain womanletterwoman paintingspaintingThe Scarlet Letter (1861) by Hugues MerleOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1456 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435317/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseMother and Child (c. 1869) by Hugues Merlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785522/mother-and-child-c-1869-hugues-merleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435009/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseMother and Child (c. 1864) by Hugues Merlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786182/mother-and-child-c-1864-hugues-merleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435150/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseWar (1872) by Louis Gallaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128839/war-1872-louis-gallaitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435318/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseWoman with Two Children by a Window (1859) by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128137/woman-with-two-children-window-1859-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435173/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseMännlicher Kopf mit aufgerissenem Mund und fliegendem Gewand, null by unknown, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951920/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435231/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseWoman with child, null by french, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939063/woman-with-child-null-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse pregnant woman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435148/editable-diverse-pregnant-woman-design-element-setView licenseIa Orana Maria (We Greet Thee, Mary) (c. 1894) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051770/orana-maria-we-greet-thee-mary-c-1894-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563092/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseEdvard Munch's The Family (The Book Family) (1903) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362611/edvard-munchs-the-family-the-book-family-1903-famous-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNocturnal funeral scene, null by french, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940178/nocturnal-funeral-scene-null-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child (1st quarter 18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123149/virgin-and-child-1st-quarter-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Kinship, 1509 by lucas cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934958/the-holy-kinship-1509-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseWe're pregnant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013321/were-pregnant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbduction of a Sabine Woman (18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Giambolognahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156010/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseI'm pregnant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12024835/im-pregnant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKneeling Peasant Woman (mid 19th century) by Johann George Meyer von Bremenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125435/kneeling-peasant-woman-mid-19th-century-johann-george-meyer-von-bremenFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrating motherhood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850913/celebrating-motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoses Striking the Rock, 1611 by abraham bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936582/moses-striking-the-rock-1611-abraham-bloemaertFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrating motherhood blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866429/celebrating-motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseThe Holy Family with the Dragonfly, ca. 1495 by albrecht dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936233/the-holy-family-with-the-dragonfly-ca-1495-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrating motherhood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766400/celebrating-motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna lactans in einer Landschaft, ca. 1520 – 1530 by southern german, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955337/image-face-person-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529730/motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld Woman and Child Reading a Book (1840s) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126406/old-woman-and-child-reading-book-1840s-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood community poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230934/motherhood-community-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseThe Virgin and Child (1450–55) by Andrea Mantegnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798375/the-virgin-and-child-1450-55-andrea-mantegnaFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood community flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230924/motherhood-community-flyer-template-editableView licenseDie Heilige Familie mit dem Johannesknaben unter einem Baldachin, von vier Engeln umgeben, ein Engel empfängt von dem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939500/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse women set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15102363/diverse-women-set-editable-designView license"Ecce Homo" (ca. 1610 (Baroque)) by Pedro Orrentehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135764/ecce-homo-ca-1610-baroque-pedro-orrenteFree Image from public domain license