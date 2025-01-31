Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageold womantexture backgroundink backgroundelder woman artbackgroundfacewoodendark backgroundOld Woman with Copper Pot (1862) by François BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 883 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1324 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarElderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739254/elderly-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license3D old woman running away from zombie editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394235/old-woman-running-away-from-zombie-editable-remixView licenseFeverfew in front of a Landscape, Issy-les-Moulineaux (?) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128393/feverfew-front-landscape-issy-les-moulineaux-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license3D old woman running away from zombie editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458946/old-woman-running-away-from-zombie-editable-remixView licenseBouquet of Flowers with a Tulip (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126770/bouquet-flowers-with-tulip-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseRetro Halftone Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398834/editable-retro-halftone-designView licenseBouquet of Heather (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128375/bouquet-heather-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement home Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641793/retirement-home-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Grapes (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128394/still-life-with-basket-grapes-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement home poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807552/retirement-home-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCountry Road with Peasant (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128395/country-road-with-peasant-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance, security & protection 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240927/life-insurance-security-protection-remixView licenseBouquet of White Chrysanthemums and Michaelmas Daisies (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128359/bouquet-white-chrysanthemums-and-michaelmas-daisies-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Senior couple back view design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418764/editable-senior-couple-back-view-design-element-setView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128377/bouquet-wild-flowers-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Senior couple back view design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418762/editable-senior-couple-back-view-design-element-setView licenseFlowering Thistle in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128436/flowering-thistle-front-landscape-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseElderly healthcare blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973067/elderly-healthcare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBlackthorn (?) in front of a Landscape at Sunset (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128542/blackthorn-front-landscape-sunset-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseElderly healthcare social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973068/elderly-healthcare-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBouquet of Forget-Me-Nots (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128434/bouquet-forget-me-nots-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743107/retirement-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHawthorn Trees in front of a Nocturnal Landscape with Houses in the Background (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128485/image-background-scenery-moonFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance png word, security 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333768/life-insurance-png-word-security-remixView licenseLandscape at Sunset with Labourer (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128576/landscape-sunset-with-labourer-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseElderly care flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691938/elderly-care-flyer-editable-templateView licenseStill Life with Fish (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128546/still-life-with-fish-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7632057/life-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLane beside a Building (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128601/lane-beside-building-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseSenior support Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026747/senior-support-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWillow Tree and Convolvulus in front of a River (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128579/willow-tree-and-convolvulus-front-river-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance png, smiling woman, healthcare 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332061/health-insurance-png-smiling-woman-healthcare-remixView licenseBouquet of Fading Guelder Roses (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128615/bouquet-fading-guelder-roses-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseInternational day of friendship, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691760/international-day-friendship-editable-poster-templateView licenseStill Life with Basket of Oranges (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128417/still-life-with-basket-oranges-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseElderly care Twitter header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691910/elderly-care-twitter-header-template-editable-textView licenseBouquet of Violets (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128421/bouquet-violets-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseElderly care Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691895/elderly-care-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Celery (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128604/still-life-with-celery-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license