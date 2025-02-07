Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstantinoplepublic domainwatercolor paper texture18th century crowdpainting public domaincrowd illustrationconstantinople paintingottoman boatingConstantinople (1863) by Félix François Georges Philibert ZiemOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 809 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1213 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseVenice, Evening (1863) by Félix François Georges Philibert Ziemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128389/venice-evening-1863-felix-francois-georges-philibert-ziemFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseVenice, Sunset (19th century) by Félix François Georges Philibert Ziemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125584/venice-sunset-19th-century-felix-francois-georges-philibert-ziemFree Image from public domain licenseEscape the everyday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887417/escape-the-everyday-poster-templateView licensePeasants Decorating Wayside Shrine (1864) by Gustave Brionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128476/peasants-decorating-wayside-shrine-1864-gustave-brionFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseVenice, Morning (ca. 1864) by Félix François Georges Philibert Ziemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126872/venice-morning-ca-1864-felix-francois-georges-philibert-ziemFree Image from public domain licenseFloats your boat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the Grand Canal (19th century) by Félix François Georges Philibert Ziemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125560/view-the-grand-canal-19th-century-felix-francois-georges-philibert-ziemFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815437/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseVenice, Evening (ca. 1865) by Félix François Georges Philibert Ziemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126967/venice-evening-ca-1865-felix-francois-georges-philibert-ziemFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseFlowering Thistle in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128436/flowering-thistle-front-landscape-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807339/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman and Child Kneeling Before a Cross (ca. 1865) by Jules Jacques Veyrassathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126988/woman-and-child-kneeling-before-cross-ca-1865-jules-jacques-veyrassatFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884670/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseFeverfew in front of a Landscape, Issy-les-Moulineaux (?) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128393/feverfew-front-landscape-issy-les-moulineaux-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815443/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630244/nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCountry Road with Peasant (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128395/country-road-with-peasant-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Basket of Oranges (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128417/still-life-with-basket-oranges-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseGreek cuisine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128426/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10329629/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseLane beside a Building (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128601/lane-beside-building-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807222/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Pomegranate (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128466/still-life-with-pomegranate-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884666/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Violets (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128421/bouquet-violets-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884667/watercolor-storytelling-book-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseItalian Peasants at a Shrine (1829) by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126020/italian-peasants-shrine-1829-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRose Bud in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128404/rose-bud-front-landscape-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseBouquet of Wallflowers near a Window (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128514/bouquet-wallflowers-near-window-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseBlue boat origami illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161047/blue-boat-origami-illustration-editable-designView licenseBouquet of Flowers with Dahlias (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126755/bouquet-flowers-with-dahlias-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license