Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagekitchenbonvinwomen homeinnvintage kitchen public domainpublic domain cookingpublic domain aproncookingA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1400 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D smiling housewife editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458017/smiling-housewife-editable-remixView licenseOld Woman with Copper Pot (1862) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128364/old-woman-with-copper-pot-1862-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689433/home-kitchen-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFeverfew in front of a Landscape, Issy-les-Moulineaux (?) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128393/feverfew-front-landscape-issy-les-moulineaux-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704165/home-kitchen-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Celery (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128604/still-life-with-celery-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen diary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893646/kitchen-diary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Wild Chicory, Chervil, and Cruet (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128460/still-life-with-wild-chicory-chervil-and-cruet-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show YouTube templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777291/cooking-show-youtube-templateView licenseStill Life with Fish (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128546/still-life-with-fish-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15355764/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-mockupView licenseBouquet of Flowers with a Tulip (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126770/bouquet-flowers-with-tulip-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license3D black female chef editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395594/black-female-chef-editable-remixView licenseBouquet of White Chrysanthemums and Michaelmas Daisies (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128359/bouquet-white-chrysanthemums-and-michaelmas-daisies-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008437/cooking-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLane beside a Building (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128601/lane-beside-building-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseTaste delicious Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515092/taste-delicious-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128426/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade Cooking Tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397386/homemade-cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Basket of Oranges (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128417/still-life-with-basket-oranges-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397355/cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Sweeping the Yard outside the Inn at Vaugirard (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128572/woman-sweeping-the-yard-outside-the-inn-vaugirard-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Journal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514804/cooking-journal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowering Thistle in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128436/flowering-thistle-front-landscape-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514850/cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGray Mullein in the Undergrowth (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128612/gray-mullein-the-undergrowth-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseTaste delicious Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563825/taste-delicious-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBouquet of Garden Pinks (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128412/bouquet-garden-pinks-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Tutorial Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824252/cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView licenseCountry Road with Peasant (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128395/country-road-with-peasant-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Tutorial Beginner Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824361/cooking-tutorial-beginner-facebook-post-templateView licenseGoldfinches (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128458/goldfinches-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513011/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWild Eryngium in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128492/wild-eryngium-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515062/cooking-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Radishes (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128496/still-life-with-radishes-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11808146/home-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThistle in front of a Winter Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128472/thistle-front-winter-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFamily cooking recipes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12087256/family-cooking-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseItalian Peasants at a Shrine (1829) by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126020/italian-peasants-shrine-1829-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain license