Large Plate (ca. 1875) by Joseph Théodore Deck
porcelain plateartvintagedesignpublic domainfoodfloralplate
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Plate in "Turkish" Style (ca. 1860) by Joseph Théodore Deck
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Covered Ewer (ca. 1870) by Joseph Théodore Deck
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
Plate with Swallows (ca. 1873) by Joseph Théodore Deck and Emmanuel Benner II
Floral plate mockup, editable design
Plate with Parrots (ca. 1870-75) by Emmanuel Benner II and Joseph Théodore Deck
Plate mockup, editable design
Intricate floral ceramic plate design
3D ceramic plate design element set, editable design
Plate (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Vintage floral plate png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Dish or Platter (Maronnière) (1757) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Floral patterned plate mockup, editable design
Dish
Porcelain plate
Plate (1870) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Baptiste Cesar Philipp
Realistic plate editable mockup
Oval Fruit Dish with Putti (late 16th century) by Workshop of Bernard Palissy
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Intricate ceramic plate design
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Dish with Design of Birds on Pine and Plum Trees (late 17th century (early Edo)) by Japanese
Customizable porcelain plate mockup, flat lay design
Dish with Floral Pattern and Arabic Writing (18th-19th century) by Chinese
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Dish with Hawks (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
3D ceramic plate design element set, editable design
Presentation Plate with Crown and Cross of Saint Andrew (1885-1889) by Grigori Arsenev Andreev
Plate flat-lay mockup png element, editable vintage design
Potpourri Vase (Vase potpourri Hébert) (1760-1765) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Louis Morin and Charles Cejourné
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Plate or Stand with Monogram RHR (1899-1908) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Botanical badge frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Egg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Botanical badge frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Ornate ceramic platter design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Plate with Bride (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
