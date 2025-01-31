Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagefoodfruittable texturestill life fruits paintingwineapples paintingfruit wine still lifefruit bowl paintingStill Life with Fruit Bowl (Quinces, Apples and a Pear) (1863) by Léon BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1372 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357030/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128426/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers with Periwinkles (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128441/bouquet-wild-flowers-with-periwinkles-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128429/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Campions or Hardy Geraniums (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128512/bouquet-campions-hardy-geraniums-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Oranges (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128417/still-life-with-basket-oranges-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Fish (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128546/still-life-with-fish-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Holly (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128379/bouquet-holly-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Grapes (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128394/still-life-with-basket-grapes-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy salad bowl, celery apple juice, diet food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583374/healthy-salad-bowl-celery-apple-juice-diet-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128456/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy salad bowl, celery apple juice, diet food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583379/healthy-salad-bowl-celery-apple-juice-diet-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBasket of Oxeye Daisies (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128418/basket-oxeye-daisies-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801427/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSummer Bouquet of Wild Flowers with Dandelions (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128413/summer-bouquet-wild-flowers-with-dandelions-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWeight loss png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159775/weight-loss-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Celery (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128604/still-life-with-celery-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseRefresh poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682750/refresh-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBouquet of Violets (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128421/bouquet-violets-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition health set illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496962/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Wild Chicory, Chervil, and Cruet (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128460/still-life-with-wild-chicory-chervil-and-cruet-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCold pressed juice poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682711/cold-pressed-juice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128377/bouquet-wild-flowers-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579562/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBouquet of Flowers with a Tulip (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126770/bouquet-flowers-with-tulip-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition health set illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778318/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView licenseFeverfew in front of a Landscape, Issy-les-Moulineaux (?) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128393/feverfew-front-landscape-issy-les-moulineaux-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Sweeping the Yard outside the Inn at Vaugirard (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128572/woman-sweeping-the-yard-outside-the-inn-vaugirard-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBouquet of Fading Guelder Roses (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128615/bouquet-fading-guelder-roses-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseSmoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579561/smoothie-bowl-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBouquet of Garden Pinks (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128412/bouquet-garden-pinks-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license