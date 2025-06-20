rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Italian Girl (after 1863) by Charles François Jalabert
Save
Edit Image
italiancharlespublic domain oil paintingfacepersonfruitartvintage
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
The Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavet
The Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128230/the-amateur-1859-victor-joseph-chavetFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Francis Scott Key (1779-1843) (After 1816) by Joseph Wood
Francis Scott Key (1779-1843) (After 1816) by Joseph Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125462/francis-scott-key-1779-1843-after-1816-joseph-woodFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124243/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775945/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
The Awakening (1863) by Charles François Jalabert
The Awakening (1863) by Charles François Jalabert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128455/the-awakening-1863-charles-francois-jalabertFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128236/school-girls-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Virgin of the Deliverance (after 1872) by Auguste Antoine Ernest Hébert
Virgin of the Deliverance (after 1872) by Auguste Antoine Ernest Hébert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128823/virgin-the-deliverance-after-1872-auguste-antoine-ernest-hebertFree Image from public domain license
Artist quote Facebook story template
Artist quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Bust-length Portrait of a Man (late 18th century) by English
Bust-length Portrait of a Man (late 18th century) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124179/bust-length-portrait-man-late-18th-century-englishFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Venus and Neptune (ca. 1882) by George Henry Boughton
Venus and Neptune (ca. 1882) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128774/venus-and-neptune-ca-1882-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126652/self-portrait-ca-1860-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Little Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Baker
Little Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125575/little-girl-red-bonnet-19th-century-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
The Marchioness of Sutherland (after 1816) by Sir Thomas Lawrence P R A
The Marchioness of Sutherland (after 1816) by Sir Thomas Lawrence P R A
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125478/the-marchioness-sutherland-after-1816-sir-thomas-lawrenceFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Asher B. Durand (1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of Asher B. Durand (1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128238/portrait-asher-durand-1860-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Still Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Still Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823921/png-alexej-von-jawlensky-art-artworkView license
Peasant Girl Holding Baby in Christening (1863) by Hubert Salentin
Peasant Girl Holding Baby in Christening (1863) by Hubert Salentin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128440/peasant-girl-holding-baby-christening-1863-hubert-salentinFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685041/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
Section from "The Government of the Queen" (1st half 19th century) by Copy after Sir Peter Paul Rubens
Section from "The Government of the Queen" (1st half 19th century) by Copy after Sir Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124870/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (c.1745–48) by Thomas Gainsborough
Portrait of a Gentleman (c.1745–48) by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795747/portrait-gentleman-c1745-48-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension poster template
Eyelash extension poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license
Cardinal Mazarin Riding To Villafranca with the Treaty of Peace (18th century) by Italian
Cardinal Mazarin Riding To Villafranca with the Treaty of Peace (18th century) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123390/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView license
A Portrait (1852) by Charles Louis Lucien Müller
A Portrait (1852) by Charles Louis Lucien Müller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126906/portrait-1852-charles-louis-lucien-mullerFree Image from public domain license