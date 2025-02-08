Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageikebanabonvinpatterngardenpaper flowervintage still lifewhite rosefloral patternBouquet of Garden Pinks (1863) by Léon BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1379 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Violets (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128421/bouquet-violets-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBasket of Oxeye Daisies (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128418/basket-oxeye-daisies-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers with Periwinkles (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128441/bouquet-wild-flowers-with-periwinkles-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Flowers with a Tulip (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126770/bouquet-flowers-with-tulip-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseSummer Bouquet of Wild Flowers with Dandelions (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128413/summer-bouquet-wild-flowers-with-dandelions-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Forget-Me-Nots (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128434/bouquet-forget-me-nots-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187549/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Holly (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128379/bouquet-holly-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128429/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599266/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Oranges (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128417/still-life-with-basket-oranges-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Campions or Hardy Geraniums (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128512/bouquet-campions-hardy-geraniums-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187550/vintage-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseBouquet of White Chrysanthemums and Michaelmas Daisies (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128359/bouquet-white-chrysanthemums-and-michaelmas-daisies-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseBrown grid background, editable rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630287/brown-grid-background-editable-rose-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Fruit Bowl (Quinces, Apples and a Pear) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128401/still-life-with-fruit-bowl-quinces-apples-and-pear-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254015/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseBouquet of Yarrow and Buttercups (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128432/bouquet-yarrow-and-buttercups-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849274/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Heather (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128375/bouquet-heather-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848523/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128377/bouquet-wild-flowers-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Grapes (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128394/still-life-with-basket-grapes-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic background, vintage paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101975/autumn-aesthetic-background-vintage-paper-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128426/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage flower desktop wallpaper, circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254011/pink-vintage-flower-desktop-wallpaper-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseBouquet of Flowers with Dahlias (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126755/bouquet-flowers-with-dahlias-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper png frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257706/circle-paper-png-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseBouquet of Fading Guelder Roses (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128615/bouquet-fading-guelder-roses-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128456/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license