Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagewinefruit basketclassic paintingorangesbasketorange fruit still lifeorange vintage paintingvintage still lifeStill Life with Basket of Oranges (1863) by Léon BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 991 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1487 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072167/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128426/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's fruits, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072182/van-goghs-fruits-editable-famous-painting-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128456/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous artwork, editable painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072193/png-1800s-aesthetic-collage-remix-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Basket of Apples (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128429/still-life-with-basket-apples-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055717/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Fruit Bowl (Quinces, Apples and a Pear) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128401/still-life-with-fruit-bowl-quinces-apples-and-pear-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082124/png-apples-art-basketView licenseStill Life with Basket of Grapes (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128394/still-life-with-basket-grapes-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357030/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBasket of Oxeye Daisies (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128418/basket-oxeye-daisies-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357090/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers with Periwinkles (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128441/bouquet-wild-flowers-with-periwinkles-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border black background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046980/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Wild Chicory, Chervil, and Cruet (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128460/still-life-with-wild-chicory-chervil-and-cruet-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072950/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Fish (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128546/still-life-with-fish-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border green desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080578/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Radishes (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128496/still-life-with-radishes-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080587/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseBouquet of Holly (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128379/bouquet-holly-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627328/farmers-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBouquet of Campions or Hardy Geraniums (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128512/bouquet-campions-hardy-geraniums-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBouquet of Violets (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128421/bouquet-violets-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058447/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseBouquet of Garden Pinks (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128412/bouquet-garden-pinks-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072937/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128377/bouquet-wild-flowers-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080585/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer Bouquet of Wild Flowers with Dandelions (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128413/summer-bouquet-wild-flowers-with-dandelions-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016168/organic-vegetable-delivery-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBouquet of Flowers with a Tulip (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126770/bouquet-flowers-with-tulip-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926150/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Pomegranate (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128466/still-life-with-pomegranate-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseStill Life with Celery (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128604/still-life-with-celery-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic food Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016208/organic-food-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license