purple flower field painting
flowers
purple art
illustration petal
vintage
landscape vintage
pen
Campanula in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvin
Original public domain image from The Walters Art Museum
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
JPEG
Low Resolution 922 x 1200 px
High Resolution (HD) 1383 x 1800 px | 300 dpi
View CC0 license 