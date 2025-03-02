rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Kneeling in Prayer (1864) by Alexandre Couder
Save
Edit Image
prayer painting19th century fashionpainting texturealexandre couderprayer artvintage paperfacewooden
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
The Confessional (1867) by James Tissot
The Confessional (1867) by James Tissot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128674/the-confessional-1867-james-tissotFree Image from public domain license
Hair accessories blog banner template, editable text
Hair accessories blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504897/hair-accessories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The First Class Carriage (1864) by Honoré Daumier
The First Class Carriage (1864) by Honoré Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128537/the-first-class-carriage-1864-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain license
Luxury fashion blog banner template, editable text
Luxury fashion blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504760/luxury-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Car Man and Coal Heaver (1848) by Paul Gavarni
Car Man and Coal Heaver (1848) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126633/car-man-and-coal-heaver-1848-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Interior: Woman Kneeling at Prie-dieu (1865) by Alexandre Bida
Interior: Woman Kneeling at Prie-dieu (1865) by Alexandre Bida
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128567/interior-woman-kneeling-prie-dieu-1865-alexandre-bidaFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Jews at the Wailing Wall (ca. 1850) by Alexandre Bida
The Jews at the Wailing Wall (ca. 1850) by Alexandre Bida
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126362/the-jews-the-wailing-wall-ca-1850-alexandre-bidaFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arab Standing in Prayer (1864) by Jean Léon Gérôme
Arab Standing in Prayer (1864) by Jean Léon Gérôme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128482/arab-standing-prayer-1864-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman at Church Door (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
Woman at Church Door (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126632/woman-church-door-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license
Dress for success poster template, editable text and design
Dress for success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726791/dress-for-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interior of St. Etienne du Mont (1864) by Émile Antoine François Herson
Interior of St. Etienne du Mont (1864) by Émile Antoine François Herson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128486/interior-st-etienne-mont-1864-emile-antoine-francois-hersonFree Image from public domain license
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable text
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913621/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Collector (1863) by Eugène Fichel
The Collector (1863) by Eugène Fichel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128433/the-collector-1863-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622966/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Arab Kneeling in Prayer (ca. 1875) by Charles Bargue
Arab Kneeling in Prayer (ca. 1875) by Charles Bargue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128392/arab-kneeling-prayer-ca-1875-charles-bargueFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template
Classic literature poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license
Woman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Century
Woman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034801/woman-with-plumed-hat-c-1825-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior Scene with Woman Praying (1862) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Interior Scene with Woman Praying (1862) by Pierre Édouard Frère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128324/interior-scene-with-woman-praying-1862-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dutch Cavalier (after 1882) by Jean Léon Gérôme
Dutch Cavalier (after 1882) by Jean Léon Gérôme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129088/dutch-cavalier-after-1882-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain license
Women's confidence poster template, editable text and design
Women's confidence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726786/womens-confidence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Here is the Pleasure, Sirs, Here is the Pleasure (ca. 1860) by Édouard de Beaumont
Here is the Pleasure, Sirs, Here is the Pleasure (ca. 1860) by Édouard de Beaumont
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126215/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arab Kneeling in Prayer (ca. 1883) by Charles Bargue
Arab Kneeling in Prayer (ca. 1883) by Charles Bargue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128816/arab-kneeling-prayer-ca-1883-charles-bargueFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Bathers (2 Aug. 1873) by Redding
The Bathers (2 Aug. 1873) by Redding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785876/the-bathers-aug-1873-reddingFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prayer on the Housetop (1864) by Alexandre Bida
Prayer on the Housetop (1864) by Alexandre Bida
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128497/prayer-the-housetop-1864-alexandre-bidaFree Image from public domain license
Coffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixel
Coffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088564/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-remixed-rawpixelView license
L'Abeille impériale, no. VII: Toilette de visite (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
L'Abeille impériale, no. VII: Toilette de visite (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786332/labeille-imperiale-no-vii-toilette-visite-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable social media design
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894024/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Man, Woman, and Girl at Prayer in Church (1864) by Léon Henri Antoine Loire
Man, Woman, and Girl at Prayer in Church (1864) by Léon Henri Antoine Loire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128461/man-woman-and-girl-prayer-church-1864-leon-henri-antoine-loireFree Image from public domain license