Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagenunwhite nunpublic domain artpersonwoman paintingsblack womanfaceartPortrait of Gabrielle des Courtis (?) (1864) by Jean Jacques HennerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2269 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen's rights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408336/womens-rights-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman (1864) by Jean Jacques Hennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786844/portrait-woman-1864-jean-jacques-hennerFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable nun design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15470861/editable-nun-design-element-setView licenseCircular Snuffbox with Portrait of the Marquise d'Orvilliers (?) (18th century) by Marie Gabrielle Capet and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123259/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseHans Memling präsentiert den Vorstehern und Schwestern des Sint-Jans-Hospitaal zu Brügge seinen Ursula-Schrein, null by jean…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980055/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable nun design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15471585/editable-nun-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124404/portrait-woman-ca-1800-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428894/christianity-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman (18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123379/portrait-woman-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license3D editable African American nun praying in church remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView licenseSt. Peter Healing a Woman (1st quarter 18th century (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136577/st-peter-healing-woman-1st-quarter-18th-century-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428935/bible-study-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Mourning Madonna (1545-1550 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150917/the-mourning-madonna-1545-1550-renaissance-attributed-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseMovie poster template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731891/movie-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a General (1745-1755) by German and Swedishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123635/portrait-general-1745-1755-german-and-swedishFree Image from public domain licenseReligious music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402328/religious-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license3D praying nun, religion editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458762/praying-nun-religion-editable-remixView licensePortrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123576/portrait-young-lady-ca-1750-1760-style-francois-hubert-drouaisFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686790/religion-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePortrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124693/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license3D praying nun, religion editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394802/praying-nun-religion-editable-remixView licensePortrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain licenseHoli quote Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566774/holi-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAid for the Wounded (Sister of Charity) (ca. 1865) by Alexandre Marie Guilleminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126933/aid-for-the-wounded-sister-charity-ca-1865-alexandre-marie-guilleminFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Bather (Echo) (1881) by Jean-Jacques Henner. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2515536/free-illustration-image-nude-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Annunciation (18th century (Baroque)) by Venetian and Style of Vincenzo Daminihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136566/image-clouds-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Nun by Claude Mellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001626/young-nun-claude-mellanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSister Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484030/sister-josephFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686816/inspirational-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePierre Auguste Renoir's Gabrielle à la chemise ouverte (1907)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21142578/pierre-auguste-renoirs-gabrielle-chemise-ouverte-1907Free Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408347/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Lady (2nd half 18th century) by Style of Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123715/portrait-lady-2nd-half-18th-century-style-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license