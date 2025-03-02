rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Save
Edit Image
victorian portrait paintingvintage victorian paintingspersonvintage oil paintingpublic domain oil painting, womanlady paintingoil painting 19th century public domainclassical portrait
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Live performance Instagram post template
Live performance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027536/live-performance-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126635/portrait-jennie-walters-little-girl-ca-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain license
Haute-couture poster template
Haute-couture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView license
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128236/school-girls-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
PNG Female portrait illustration painting.
PNG Female portrait illustration painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482476/png-female-portrait-illustration-paintingView license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
PNG Woman on horse illustration historical background.
PNG Woman on horse illustration historical background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15481533/png-woman-horse-illustration-historical-backgroundView license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1853-1922) (ca. 1900) by Theobald Chartran
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1853-1922) (ca. 1900) by Theobald Chartran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129182/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1853-1922-ca-1900-theobald-chartranFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Autumn (1860-1862) by Frederick Augustus Sandys.
Autumn (1860-1862) by Frederick Augustus Sandys.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333935/autumn-1860-1862-frederick-augustus-sandysFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
PNG Female portrait painting vintage.
PNG Female portrait painting vintage.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483255/png-female-portrait-painting-vintageView license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Victorian woman sitting portrait reading historical painting.
PNG Victorian woman sitting portrait reading historical painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16378114/png-victorian-woman-sitting-portrait-reading-historical-paintingView license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
PNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustration
PNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410997/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView license
Live performance Instagram post template
Live performance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618908/live-performance-instagram-post-templateView license
Victorian woman sitting portrait reading historical painting.
Victorian woman sitting portrait reading historical painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16338536/victorian-woman-sitting-portrait-reading-historical-paintingView license
Dress for success poster template, editable text and design
Dress for success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726791/dress-for-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Lady Clinton (?) (1807-1810) by Attributed to Sir William Beechey
Portrait of Lady Clinton (?) (1807-1810) by Attributed to Sir William Beechey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125227/portrait-lady-clinton-1807-1810-attributed-sir-william-beecheyFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Victorian woman with magnifying glass
Victorian woman with magnifying glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388526/victorian-woman-with-magnifying-glassView license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ellen Harper Walters (ca. 1859) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Ellen Harper Walters (ca. 1859) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126599/portrait-ellen-harper-walters-ca-1859-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Women's confidence poster template, editable text and design
Women's confidence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726786/womens-confidence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124354/portrait-miss-matilda-lockwood-1784-1786-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Victorian woman with magnifying glass
PNG Victorian woman with magnifying glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409780/png-victorian-woman-with-magnifying-glassView license