Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageautumnwoman 18th centurypersonartwatercolorpublic domainlandscapeclothingWoman Sweeping the Yard outside the Inn at Vaugirard (1865) by Léon BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1342 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew fall collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593172/new-fall-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLane beside a Building (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128601/lane-beside-building-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseBlack and proud Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823882/black-and-proud-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's dress mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13914773/womens-dress-mockup-editable-designView licenseRose Bush in a Thicket (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128556/rose-bush-thicket-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseFeverfew in front of a Landscape, Issy-les-Moulineaux (?) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128393/feverfew-front-landscape-issy-les-moulineaux-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licensePuffer jacket mockup, hiking outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650555/puffer-jacket-mockup-hiking-outfitsView licenseCountry Road with Peasant (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128395/country-road-with-peasant-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714723/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStill Life with Fish (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128546/still-life-with-fish-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseautumn playlist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467147/autumn-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGray Mullein in the Undergrowth (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128612/gray-mullein-the-undergrowth-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680734/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Celery (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128604/still-life-with-celery-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680718/new-fall-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Fruit Bowl (Quinces, Apples and a Pear) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128401/still-life-with-fruit-bowl-quinces-apples-and-pear-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNew Collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11026054/new-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWild Eryngium in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128492/wild-eryngium-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651029/autumn-poster-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape at Sunset with Labourer (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128576/landscape-sunset-with-labourer-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12078202/autumn-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Figures beside a Country Road (1861) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128267/two-figures-beside-country-road-1861-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680717/new-fall-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld Woman with Copper Pot (1862) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128364/old-woman-with-copper-pot-1862-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseThistle in front of a Winter Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128472/thistle-front-winter-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowering Thistle in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128436/flowering-thistle-front-landscape-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541730/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowering Laurustinus in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128516/flowering-laurustinus-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541742/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers with Periwinkles (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128441/bouquet-wild-flowers-with-periwinkles-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseNew Collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742766/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlackbird and Scabious in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128475/blackbird-and-scabious-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBouquet of Campions or Hardy Geraniums (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128512/bouquet-campions-hardy-geraniums-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseGoldfinches (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128458/goldfinches-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license