Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imageforest public domain paintingpenanimal landscapesvintage herbspond paintingwillowwillow treegreen textureWillow Tree and Convolvulus in front of a River (1865) by Léon BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1412 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiver Landscape with a Fisherman (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128575/river-landscape-with-fisherman-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547673/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseGray Mullein in the Undergrowth (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128612/gray-mullein-the-undergrowth-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseGarden landscape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000739/garden-landscape-element-set-editable-designView licenseRose Bush in a Thicket (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128556/rose-bush-thicket-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseGarden landscape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000734/garden-landscape-element-set-editable-designView licenseLandscape at Sunset with Labourer (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128576/landscape-sunset-with-labourer-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546316/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseFlowering Laurustinus in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128516/flowering-laurustinus-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546700/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseWoman Sweeping the Yard outside the Inn at Vaugirard (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128572/woman-sweeping-the-yard-outside-the-inn-vaugirard-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseBouquet of Fading Guelder Roses (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128615/bouquet-fading-guelder-roses-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546860/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseBlackthorn (?) in front of a Landscape at Sunset (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128542/blackthorn-front-landscape-sunset-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865973/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseLane beside a Building (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128601/lane-beside-building-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889110/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Figures beside a Country Road (1861) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128267/two-figures-beside-country-road-1861-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889069/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseStill Life with Celery (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128604/still-life-with-celery-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865241/watercolor-forest-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWild Rose Bush in front of a Nocturnal Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128454/wild-rose-bush-front-nocturnal-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseFrog animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661378/frog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFeverfew in front of a Landscape, Issy-les-Moulineaux (?) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128393/feverfew-front-landscape-issy-les-moulineaux-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889151/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWild Eryngium in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128492/wild-eryngium-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199875/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCampanula in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128438/campanula-front-landscape-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865851/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrab Apple Blossom (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128449/crab-apple-blossom-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseStill Life with Fruit Bowl (Quinces, Apples and a Pear) (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128401/still-life-with-fruit-bowl-quinces-apples-and-pear-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHunting jaguar leopard cheetah nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661963/hunting-jaguar-leopard-cheetah-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThistle in front of a Winter Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128472/thistle-front-winter-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrel rodent nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661712/red-squirrel-rodent-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers with Periwinkles (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128441/bouquet-wild-flowers-with-periwinkles-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseYoung deer animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661457/young-deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseGoldfinches (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128458/goldfinches-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license