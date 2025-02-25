Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelionanimalarttrophydesignpublic domainstatuemetalWalking Lion; Striding Lion (Racing Trophy) (1865) by Antoine Louis BaryeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 882 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1322 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanther of India, No. 2 (1830s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126042/panther-india-no-1830s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal statue Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475033/animal-statue-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLion of the Column of July (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124687/lion-the-column-july-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal art Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277568/animal-art-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWounded Boar (1839) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126386/wounded-boar-1839-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Lion, Number 2 (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124764/seated-lion-number-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17138069/wildlife-conservation-poster-template-editable-designView licenseGoat Feeding (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124726/goat-feeding-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000670/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseLion and Serpent, No. 2 (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126347/lion-and-serpent-no-ca-1850-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435130/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseLion and Lioness (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124793/lion-and-lioness-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLion Devouring a Boar (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124809/lion-devouring-boar-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000675/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseFrightened Stag (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124917/frightened-stag-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHalf-Blood Horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124747/half-blood-horse-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseJaguar Devouring an Agouti (1840) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126408/jaguar-devouring-agouti-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435656/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseOwl with Mouse (1820-1875) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125545/owl-with-mouse-1820-1875-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787179/winner-instagram-post-templateView licenseHalf-Blood Horse, with Head Down (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124847/half-blood-horse-with-head-down-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseLion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124701/lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786682/sports-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLion Devouring an Elephant (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124975/lion-devouring-elephant-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000665/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseSeated Lion No. 1 (cast ca. 1847) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126238/seated-lion-no-cast-ca-1847-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseWalking Lioness (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124796/walking-lioness-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000673/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseEagle Carrying Off a Snake (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124859/eagle-carrying-off-snake-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000669/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licensePanther on a Rock (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124787/panther-rock-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15436715/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseLion and Serpent No. 3 (sketch) (modeled ca. 1832) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125546/lion-and-serpent-no-sketch-modeled-ca-1832-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license