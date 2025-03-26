rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of William Wilson Corcoran (1798-1888) (1865?) by William Oliver Stone
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartmanvintagepublic domainportraitadult
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129131/portrait-william-walters-1883-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Henry Walters (1947) by Frank O Salisbury
Portrait of Henry Walters (1947) by Frank O Salisbury
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129817/portrait-henry-walters-1947-frank-salisburyFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Marquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattles
Marquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125993/marquis-lafayette-ca-1840-james-wattlesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Self-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Self-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126690/self-portrait-black-coat-1848-1850-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125434/portrait-unknown-man-1812-1868-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Portrait of the Rt. Hon. W. E. Gladstone (1809-1898) (19th century) by John Rogers Herbert R A
Portrait of the Rt. Hon. W. E. Gladstone (1809-1898) (19th century) by John Rogers Herbert R A
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Portrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129169/portrait-the-artist-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
His Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillips
His Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126727/his-excellency-the-prince-metternich-1849-henry-wyndham-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Bismark (ca. 1860) by Carl Bersch
Portrait of Bismark (ca. 1860) by Carl Bersch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126709/portrait-bismark-ca-1860-carl-berschFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Francis Scott Key (1779-1830) (1816) by Joseph Wood
Francis Scott Key (1779-1830) (1816) by Joseph Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125481/francis-scott-key-1779-1830-1816-joseph-woodFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
General John Barker (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
General John Barker (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124395/general-john-barker-ca-1800-william-russell-birchFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Century
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016824/portrait-gentleman-c-17201740-british-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillips
Portrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032940/portrait-gentleman-18121819-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781984/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Portrait of William Henry Rinehart (1865) by Frank Blackwell Mayer
Portrait of William Henry Rinehart (1865) by Frank Blackwell Mayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128563/portrait-william-henry-rinehart-1865-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Portrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129179/portrait-george-aloysius-lucas-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bust Portrait of a Young Man (19th century) by French
Bust Portrait of a Young Man (19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125043/bust-portrait-young-man-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful businessman at a table
Cheerful businessman at a table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905607/cheerful-businessman-tableView license
George Pollock (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
George Pollock (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026614/george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license