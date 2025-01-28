Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemarble statue faceantique sculpture19th century portraitromefacepersonartwhite marbleBust of Mrs. J. Edward Farnum (Eliza Leiper Smith, 1849-1912) (1866) by William Henry RinehartOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1039 x 1368 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseBust of William Thompson Walters (1867) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128716/bust-william-thompson-walters-1867-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240332/myths-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBust of Mrs. William T. Walters (née Ellen Harper) (1862) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128318/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of Jennie Walters (1874) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128884/bust-jennie-walters-1874-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240340/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBust of the Artist's Mother, Mrs. Israel Rinehart (Mary Snader, 1797-1868) (ca. 1868) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127156/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240333/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBust of Henry Walters (1930) by Hans Schulerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129822/bust-henry-walters-1930-hans-schulerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240339/art-culture-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLouise Coast Yewell (ca. 1870) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127215/louise-coast-yewell-ca-1870-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433118/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBust of William T. Walters (cast 1889) by After William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158059/bust-william-walters-cast-1889-after-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240338/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of Charles James Fox (ca. 1818) by After Joseph Nollekenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125204/bust-charles-james-fox-ca-1818-after-joseph-nollekensFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240331/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of Jean Racine (ca. 1779) by Simon Louis Boizothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123999/bust-jean-racine-ca-1779-simon-louis-boizotFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664548/renaissance-exhibition-book-cover-templateView licenseBust of Fontenelle (mid-late 18th century) by Jean Baptiste Lemoyne the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123502/bust-fontenelle-mid-late-18th-century-jean-baptiste-lemoyne-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of Flora (1857) by Erastus Dow Palmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127191/bust-flora-1857-erastus-dow-palmerFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseThe Woman of Samaria (1859-1862 (Modern)) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128207/the-woman-samaria-1859-1862-modern-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseSculptor's studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13203157/sculptors-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseVoltaire (1706-1786) by Workshop of Joseph Rossethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123412/voltaire-1706-1786-workshop-joseph-rossetFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day offer Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240336/valentines-day-offer-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVirgin of the Immaculate Conception (1877) by Claudio Fucignahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128991/virgin-the-immaculate-conception-1877-claudio-fucignaFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day offer Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240337/valentines-day-offer-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152462/portrait-man-180-192-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day offer blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240335/valentines-day-offer-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of a Man Form the Antique Marble Known as Head of Diomedes (late 18th century) by Italian and Copy after Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151610/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMuse Finding the Head of Orpheus (1899) by Edward Berge and Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129450/muse-finding-the-head-orpheus-1899-edward-berge-and-americanFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894108/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Woman (mid 2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152425/head-woman-mid-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440206/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseAllegory of Harmony and Peace (1725-1769) by Antonio Gaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123521/allegory-harmony-and-peace-1725-1769-antonio-gaiFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphone product mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218346/headphone-product-mockup-editable-designView licenseHead of a Young Satyr (2nd century (Roman Imperial)) by Roman and After Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134314/head-young-satyr-2nd-century-roman-imperial-roman-and-after-greekFree Image from public domain license