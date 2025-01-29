Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmandarkpublic domainclothingadultSpain 1812, French Occupation (1866) by Eduardo Zamacois y ZabalaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1020 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2117 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCool African American man, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253609/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePlatonic Love (1870) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786081/platonic-love-1870-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain licenseCouple heart hands background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123069/couple-heart-hands-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Conspiracy (19th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125060/the-conspiracy-19th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834434/mens-grooming-routine-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseWaiting At The Church Porch (1867) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157935/waiting-the-church-porch-1867-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain licenseYoung couple holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187864/young-couple-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Duel After the Masquerade (1857-1859) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127171/the-duel-after-the-masquerade-1857-1859-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's cap editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614910/mens-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license"Don’t give up that ship!" (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125927/dont-give-that-ship-ca-1840-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's beauty sticker, lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039805/editable-mens-beauty-sticker-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseArab Fantasia (1867) by Mariano José María Bernardo Fortuny y Carbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128727/arab-fantasia-1867-mariano-jose-maria-bernardo-fortuny-carboFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's skincare collage remix background, lifestyle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725534/editable-mens-skincare-collage-remix-background-lifestyle-designView licenseThe Musicians (Music in an Antechamber) (1866) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786564/the-musicians-music-antechamber-1866-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare routine iPhone wallpaper, editable beauty remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307437/skincare-routine-iphone-wallpaper-editable-beauty-remix-designView licenseSelf-Portrait (ca. 1812) by John Wesley Jarvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124644/self-portrait-ca-1812-john-wesley-jarvisFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307402/mens-skincare-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Procession (19th century) by Circle of Eugenio Lucas y Padillahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125475/the-procession-19th-century-circle-eugenio-lucas-padillaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12956525/mens-apparel-mockup-editable-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (1846) by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126597/christ-the-cross-1846-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licensePortrait of Dr. Meer (ca. 1795) by Rembrandt Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124352/portrait-dr-meer-ca-1795-rembrandt-pealeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe End of the Game of Cards (1865) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128605/the-end-the-game-cards-1865-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseWar (1872) by Louis Gallaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128839/war-1872-louis-gallaitFree Image from public domain licenseMan shaving beard sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398435/man-shaving-beard-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseA Stickler For the Letter of the Law (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125823/stickler-for-the-letter-the-law-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788623/social-media-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseThe Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseSocial network, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191765/social-network-editable-collage-remix-designView licensePortrait of El General Ricardos (18th century) by Copy after Francisco José de Goya y Lucienteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123272/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Amorous Proposal (c. 1725) by François Lemoynehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795622/the-amorous-proposal-c-1725-francois-lemoyneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseItalian Brigands Surprised by Papal Troops (1831) by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126090/italian-brigands-surprised-papal-troops-1831-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSusanna and the Elders, ca. 1630 – 1635 by massimo stanzionehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984863/susanna-and-the-elders-ca-1630-1635-massimo-stanzioneFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Jovial Trooper (1865) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128628/the-jovial-trooper-1865-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license