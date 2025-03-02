Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingpublic domain fruitstill life foodvintage still lifeoil paintinggrape painting1870s18th and 19th centuriesBunch of Grapes (1870s) by Andrew John Henry WayOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1262 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Bunches of Grapes by Andrew John Henry Wayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035111/two-bunches-grapes-andrew-john-henry-wayFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBunch of Grapes (1873) by Andrew John Henry Wayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128853/bunch-grapes-1873-andrew-john-henry-wayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePNG Grape grapes illustration painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482033/png-grape-grapes-illustration-paintingView licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseA cluster of grapes produce fruit plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14615192/cluster-grapes-produce-fruit-plantView licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill Life of Fruits (1650-1659 (Baroque)) by Luca Fortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151543/still-life-fruits-1650-1659-baroque-luca-forteFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life of Fruits (1650-1659 (Renaissance)) by Luca Fortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151519/still-life-fruits-1650-1659-renaissance-luca-forteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Colorful fruit arrangement illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410490/png-colorful-fruit-arrangement-illustrationView licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePNG A cluster of grapes produce fruit planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14637296/png-cluster-grapes-produce-fruit-plantView licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseColorful fruit arrangement illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379203/colorful-fruit-arrangement-illustrationView licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseStill Life with Fruit (ca. 1850) by Simon Saint Jeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126327/still-life-with-fruit-ca-1850-simon-saint-jeanFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSchmetterling und Wespe bei Trauben, null by jacoba maria van nickelenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953873/schmetterling-und-wespe-bei-trauben-null-jacoba-maria-van-nickelenFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrape grapes illustration background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15431798/grape-grapes-illustration-backgroundView licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licensePNG Grape grapes illustration vintage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482562/png-grape-grapes-illustration-vintageView licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruchtstück, ein Korb mit Trauben und Pfirsichen, dabei eine Nuss und zwei Pflaumen, null by oswald wijnenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982363/image-plant-leaves-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrape grapes illustration painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15431772/grape-grapes-illustration-paintingView licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Grape grapes fruit underwater.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15871422/png-grape-grapes-fruit-underwaterView licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration of green grapes on vines. Grapes with leaves, green grapes in clusters. Lush green grapes, detailed vine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16774071/image-fruit-art-vintageView licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life, Apples, Grapes by Barton Stone Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035114/still-life-apples-grapes-barton-stone-haysFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseDruif (Vitaceae) (1640) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794710/druif-vitaceae-1640-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Fruits, 1778 by johann daniel bagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935187/still-life-with-fruits-1778-johann-daniel-bagerFree Image from public domain license