Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagewilliam bouguereaubouguereauoil paintingspicking fruit paintingcherriescherry pickerpicking fruit public domainwilliam adolphe bouguereauThe Cherry Picker (1871) by William Adolphe BouguereauOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1207 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseYoung Mother Gazing at Her Child by William Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184702/image-eye-las-bouguereau-1825Free Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228597/png-child-customizable-cut-outView licenseBreton Brother and Sister by William Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184722/breton-brother-and-sister-william-bouguereauFree Image from public domain licenseCupid fairy field surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Proposal by William Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085281/the-proposal-william-bouguereauFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBouguereau's L'Innocence. Both young children and lamb are symbols of innocence.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601670/png-aesthetic-artwork-bakeryView licenseReturning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Bretonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128794/returning-from-the-fields-1871-jules-adolphe-aime-louis-bretonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7598056/png-aesthetic-artwork-brownView licenseMother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653336/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806892/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Nude (1884) by William Adolphe Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783216/seated-nude-1884-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738970/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Calling by William Adolphe Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713007/calling-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806062/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Story Book by William Adolphe Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932559/the-story-book-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArt and Literaturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953941/art-and-literatureFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713507/png-1880-19th-century-artView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau - Amour A L'affuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976375/william-adolphe-bouguereau-amour-laffutFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604185/happy-valentines-instagram-post-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licensePortrait of a Woman and her Dog (1750) by Jean Marc Nattier and Suzanne Marquerite Fyot de la Marchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123737/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604310/happy-valentines-instagram-story-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licenseCupid Disarmed (1850-1855) by Narcisse Virgile Diaz de la Peñahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126781/cupid-disarmed-1850-1855-narcisse-virgile-diaz-penaFree Image from public domain licenseCupid coffee Instagram post template, vintage aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602589/cupid-coffee-instagram-post-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView licensePortrait of William Henry Rinehart (1865) by Frank Blackwell Mayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128563/portrait-william-henry-rinehart-1865-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain licenseCupid coffee Instagram story template, vintage aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602595/cupid-coffee-instagram-story-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView licenseAmour A L'affut (Cupid on the lookout) (1890) oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542622/image-arrow-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's YouTube thumbnail template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604469/happy-valentines-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - The Wave (1896)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665218/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCupid's coffee YouTube thumbnail template, vintage aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602608/cupids-coffee-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView licenseAn Accident (1879) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouverethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129050/accident-1879-pascal-adolphe-jean-dagnan-bouveretFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466241/mediterranean-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Roman Emperor: 41 AD (1871) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128792/roman-emperor-1871-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition health set illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496962/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwo Sleeping Children by William Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329266/two-sleeping-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseIce cream cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21157394/ice-cream-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Musician (1884) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouverethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129129/the-musician-1884-pascal-adolphe-jean-dagnan-bouveretFree Image from public domain license