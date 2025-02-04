rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Cherry Picker (1871) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
Save
Edit Image
william bouguereaubouguereauoil paintingspicking fruit paintingcherriescherry pickerpicking fruit public domainwilliam adolphe bouguereau
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Young Mother Gazing at Her Child by William Bouguereau
Young Mother Gazing at Her Child by William Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184702/image-eye-las-bouguereau-1825Free Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228597/png-child-customizable-cut-outView license
Breton Brother and Sister by William Bouguereau
Breton Brother and Sister by William Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184722/breton-brother-and-sister-william-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
The Proposal by William Bouguereau
The Proposal by William Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085281/the-proposal-william-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bouguereau's L'Innocence. Both young children and lamb are symbols of innocence.
Bouguereau's L'Innocence. Both young children and lamb are symbols of innocence.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601670/png-aesthetic-artwork-bakeryView license
Returning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Breton
Returning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Breton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128794/returning-from-the-fields-1871-jules-adolphe-aime-louis-bretonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Watercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7598056/png-aesthetic-artwork-brownView license
Mother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand.…
Mother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653336/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806892/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Seated Nude (1884) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
Seated Nude (1884) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783216/seated-nude-1884-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738970/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Calling by William Adolphe Bouguereau
A Calling by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713007/calling-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806062/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Story Book by William Adolphe Bouguereau
The Story Book by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932559/the-story-book-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Art and Literature
Art and Literature
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953941/art-and-literatureFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713507/png-1880-19th-century-artView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau - Amour A L'affut
William-Adolphe Bouguereau - Amour A L'affut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976375/william-adolphe-bouguereau-amour-laffutFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustration
Happy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604185/happy-valentines-instagram-post-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
Portrait of a Woman and her Dog (1750) by Jean Marc Nattier and Suzanne Marquerite Fyot de la Marche
Portrait of a Woman and her Dog (1750) by Jean Marc Nattier and Suzanne Marquerite Fyot de la Marche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123737/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustration
Happy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604310/happy-valentines-instagram-story-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
Cupid Disarmed (1850-1855) by Narcisse Virgile Diaz de la Peña
Cupid Disarmed (1850-1855) by Narcisse Virgile Diaz de la Peña
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126781/cupid-disarmed-1850-1855-narcisse-virgile-diaz-penaFree Image from public domain license
Cupid coffee Instagram post template, vintage aesthetic remix
Cupid coffee Instagram post template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602589/cupid-coffee-instagram-post-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
Portrait of William Henry Rinehart (1865) by Frank Blackwell Mayer
Portrait of William Henry Rinehart (1865) by Frank Blackwell Mayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128563/portrait-william-henry-rinehart-1865-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain license
Cupid coffee Instagram story template, vintage aesthetic remix
Cupid coffee Instagram story template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602595/cupid-coffee-instagram-story-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
Amour A L'affut (Cupid on the lookout) (1890) oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Original public domain image from…
Amour A L'affut (Cupid on the lookout) (1890) oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542622/image-arrow-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Happy Valentine's YouTube thumbnail template, vintage cupid illustration
Happy Valentine's YouTube thumbnail template, vintage cupid illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604469/happy-valentines-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - The Wave (1896)
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - The Wave (1896)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665218/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cupid's coffee YouTube thumbnail template, vintage aesthetic remix
Cupid's coffee YouTube thumbnail template, vintage aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602608/cupids-coffee-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-aesthetic-remixView license
An Accident (1879) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouveret
An Accident (1879) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouveret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129050/accident-1879-pascal-adolphe-jean-dagnan-bouveretFree Image from public domain license
Mediterranean recipes Instagram post template, editable text
Mediterranean recipes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466241/mediterranean-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Roman Emperor: 41 AD (1871) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
A Roman Emperor: 41 AD (1871) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128792/roman-emperor-1871-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain license
Food nutrition health set illustration, editable design
Food nutrition health set illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496962/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView license
Two Sleeping Children by William Bouguereau
Two Sleeping Children by William Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329266/two-sleeping-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21157394/ice-cream-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Musician (1884) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouveret
The Musician (1884) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouveret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129129/the-musician-1884-pascal-adolphe-jean-dagnan-bouveretFree Image from public domain license