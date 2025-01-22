Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagehalopersonpaintingfaithmotherpublic domain religioncreative commonsspiritualVirgin of the Deliverance (after 1872) by Auguste Antoine Ernest HébertOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1253 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBible quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630602/bible-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseMariä Verkündigung, oben Gottvater von Engeln umgeben, null by ciro ferrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937140/maria-verkundigung-oben-gottvater-von-engeln-umgeben-null-ciro-ferriFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseMaria Immakulata über der Schlange auf der Mondsichel und der Weltkugel stehend, von drei Jesuitenheiligen verehrt, null by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935818/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView licensePNG Jesus painting art representation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15918842/png-jesus-painting-art-representationView licenseWorship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451280/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseLetzte Kommunion einer sterbenden Nonne (oder eines Mönches?), null by gaspare dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955561/image-angels-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseChurch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723128/church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDie Heiligen Johannes der Evangelist und Dionysos, die im Gebet schwebende Maria beobachtend, 1859 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937996/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363371/hands-faith-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePNG St. Joseph with the Christ Child, 1701 – 1800 by martino altomonte, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18150034/png-person-weaponFree PNG from public domain licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220318/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReligious art depicting Jesus Christ set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15134813/religious-art-depicting-jesus-christ-set-psdView licenseBible study Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723183/bible-study-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Holy Family (1682) by Benedetto Gennari the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333173/the-holy-family-1682-benedetto-gennari-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558875/faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Joseph with the Christ Child, 1701 - 1800 by martino altomontehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013142/st-joseph-with-the-christ-child-1701-1800-martino-altomonteFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939592/together-pray-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIconic religious art portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17361727/iconic-religious-art-portraitView licenseSunday worship Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504490/sunday-worship-facebook-story-templateView licensePNG A jesus portrait painting art christianity.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16071475/png-jesus-portrait-painting-art-christianityView licenseTogether we pray Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727054/together-pray-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAssumption of Mary, null by gaspare dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940738/assumption-mary-null-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478799/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMoses empfängt die Gesetzestafeln, null by luca cambiasohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18957553/moses-empfangt-die-gesetzestafeln-null-luca-cambiasoFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723162/church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJesus illustration painting person vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16902462/jesus-illustration-painting-person-vectorView licenseChurch blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723089/church-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMary with child, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982928/mary-with-child-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836870/have-faith-poster-templateView licensePNG Jesus christ painting art illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15479683/png-jesus-christ-painting-art-illustrationView licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus illustration painting person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16768054/jesus-illustration-painting-personView licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licensePNG Jesus illustration painting person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16859930/png-jesus-illustration-painting-personView licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726982/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchutzmantelmadonna, in San Urbano zu Messiano (?), 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950447/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBible study poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723175/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThronende Maria mit dem Jesuskind zwischen Engeln und zwei weiblichen Heiligen, nach einem Fresko von Pierantonio Mezzastris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951764/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license