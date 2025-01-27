Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecircular tilespatternartdesignpublic domainfoodplatemetalTray (1873) by Andrei Mikhailovich PostnikovOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1147 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1720 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMusic festival poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21802603/music-festival-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBeaker (1873) by Andrei Mikhailovich Postnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128841/beaker-1873-andrei-mikhailovich-postnikovFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603140/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese-style Bowl (1877) by Andrei Mikhailovich Postnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128983/japanese-style-bowl-1877-andrei-mikhailovich-postnikovFree Image from public domain licenseTea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlate (1899-1903) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129491/plate-1899-1903-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical badge frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559421/botanical-badge-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePlate (1899-1903) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Ivan Lebedkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129451/plate-1899-1903-fedor-ivanovich-ruckert-and-ivan-lebedkinFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551994/png-arch-arched-architectureView licensePlate (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129729/plate-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licensePassover seder poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462373/passover-seder-poster-templateView licensePlate or Stand with Monogram RHR (1899-1908) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129484/plate-stand-with-monogram-rhr-1899-1908-antip-ivanovich-kuzmichevFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551906/png-abstract-arch-archedView licenseSandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129670/sandpiper-kovsh-1908-1917-sixth-moscow-artelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue plate interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342958/editable-blue-plate-interior-mockup-designView licenseDish (1892) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129333/dish-1892-antip-ivanovich-kuzmichevFree Image from public domain licenseBottle cap png mockup element, editable product packaging designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419615/bottle-cap-png-mockup-element-editable-product-packaging-designView licenseBeaker (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129743/beaker-1908-1917-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseKimchi label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488408/kimchi-label-template-editable-designView licenseWaste Bowl with Aquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129476/waste-bowl-with-aquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical badge frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11592914/botanical-badge-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseCharka (ca. 1900) by Attributed to Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129183/charka-ca-1900-attributed-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseModern dinner cutlery set remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670510/modern-dinner-cutlery-set-remix-editable-designView licenseLoving Cup (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129468/loving-cup-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical badge frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559201/botanical-badge-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseKovsh with a Cone Finial (1905-1908) by Dimitri Stepanov Smirnovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129634/kovsh-with-cone-finial-1905-1908-dimitri-stepanov-smirnovFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean diet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899384/mediterranean-diet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEgg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129439/egg-shaped-cup-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseFree appetizer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784994/free-appetizer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeaker (1880s) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129070/beaker-1880s-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552097/png-absence-aqua-archView licenseSpoon (2nd half 19th century) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126794/spoon-2nd-half-19th-century-russianFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseFooted Plate (1899-1908) by Attributed to Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev and Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129456/photo-image-pattern-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552110/png-absence-aqua-archView licenseTankard (1880) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129060/tankard-1880-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical badge frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559429/botanical-badge-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseLetter Stand (1899-1909) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129483/letter-stand-1899-1909-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoffeepot with Acquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129415/coffeepot-with-acquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license