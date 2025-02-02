Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain pocket watchclockround clockclock public domainvintagepersongoldendesignLadies Open-face Pocket Watch (late 19th-early 20th century) by Tiffany and CompanyOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 993 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1489 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage watch beige logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542128/vintage-watch-beige-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWatch with Diana and Endymion (mid 18th century) by Anton Bradthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123473/watch-with-diana-and-endymion-mid-18th-century-anton-bradtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch white logo template, editable 