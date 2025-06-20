Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageitalyguitarshopoil paintpublic domain womanvintage people photosrome roompublic domain oil paintingFigaro's Shop (1875) by José Jiménez ArandaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1267 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseBashi-Bazouk Singing (1868) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128746/bashi-bazouk-singing-1868-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night art remix, woman in coffee shop editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059069/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseA Roman Slave Market (ca. 1884) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128850/roman-slave-market-ca-1884-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night desktop wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059076/starry-night-desktop-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Storm in the Roman Campagna (1850-1859) by Alphonse Chiericihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126777/storm-the-roman-campagna-1850-1859-alphonse-chiericiFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee relationship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017079/coffee-relationship-poster-templateView licenseToreros at Prayer before Entering the Arena (ca. 1870) by Jehan Georges Viberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127212/toreros-prayer-before-entering-the-arena-ca-1870-jehan-georges-vibertFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseTea time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704033/tea-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Messenger (1815) by Martin Dröllinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791779/the-messenger-1815-martin-drollingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737093/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932563/free-delivery-poster-templateView licenseThe Procession (19th century) by Circle of Eugenio Lucas y Padillahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125475/the-procession-19th-century-circle-eugenio-lucas-padillaFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee relationship Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933053/coffee-relationship-facebook-post-templateView licenseChrist and the Woman Taken in Adultery (1841) by Francesco Hayezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126470/christ-and-the-woman-taken-adultery-1841-francesco-hayezFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee relationship Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017084/coffee-relationship-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Roman Emperor: 41 AD (1871) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128792/roman-emperor-1871-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933008/coffee-facebook-post-templateView licenseFrau mit drei Männern bei Kerzenlicht an der Tafel, null by german, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBistro poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166027/bistro-poster-templateView licenseThe Death of Caesar (1859-1867) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128193/the-death-caesar-1859-1867-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseFête Galante (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124922/fete-galante-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee fest Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932666/coffee-fest-facebook-post-templateView licenseYoung Cook Caressing A Dead Bird (1859) by Enoch Wood Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127242/young-cook-caressing-dead-bird-1859-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee relationship blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017077/coffee-relationship-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Raising of the Daughter of Jairus (1881) by Gabriel Maxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129079/the-raising-the-daughter-jairus-1881-gabriel-maxFree Image from public domain licensePet adoption Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393609/pet-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortuguese Synagogue at Amsterdam (1867) by Jacob Emile Edouard Brandonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128685/portuguese-synagogue-amsterdam-1867-jacob-emile-edouard-brandonFree Image from public domain licenseBlossom florist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775593/blossom-florist-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn Accident (1879) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouverethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129050/accident-1879-pascal-adolphe-jean-dagnan-bouveretFree Image from public domain licenseFresh coffee Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932727/fresh-coffee-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Triumph of Titus: AD 71, The Flavians (1885) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129160/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763597/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Ludus Pro Patria" (1883) by Pierre Puvis de Chavanneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129104/ludus-pro-patria-1883-pierre-puvis-chavannesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163187/shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist and his Disciples (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125269/image-christ-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license