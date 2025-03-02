rawpixel
The Picket (1875) by Jean Baptiste Edouard Detaille
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bugle Call (c. 1863) by Dominique C Fabronius, William Morris Hunt and F F Oakley Lithographic Company
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
On Reconnaissance (1876) by Józef Brandt
Art magazine book cover template
At the Well (1875) by Eugène Fromentin
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
General Pershing reviewing troops at El Valle, Mexico
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Camp Barber (1876) by Jean Baptiste Edouard Detaille
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
PNG Western horseback rider illustration
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Historical cavalry soldier on horseback
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study after "Trumpeter of the Hussars" (c. 1815–27) by Style of Théodore Géricault
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Union Cavalry and Artillery Starting in Pursuit of the Rebels up the Yorktown Turnpike (published 1862) by American 19th…
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hussars (1878) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Historical cavalry soldier on horseback
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Trumpeter of the Hussars (c. 1870) by Charles Courtry
General Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Turkish horseback ambush, ca. 1810 – 1813 by carl rottmann
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Three armed riders, ca. 1791 – 1803 by franz pforr
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Bayerische Cheveaux-légers: Ordonanzen, Pferde am Zügel führend, 1882 by heinrich lang
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
PNG Dynamic horse rider in motion
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne. Remixed by rawpixel.
Großherzoglich Bergische Truppen, Patrouille der Lanzenreiter, 1811 by carl wilhelm von heideck
Monet quote mobile wallpaper, editable design
George Washington at Mount Vernon (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Countryside trip Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Ein Kürassier nach links springend, null by jean-baptiste robin
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Leonard Wood
