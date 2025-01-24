Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagecat public domaincatcat painting public domainvintage catportraitfriendspaintingcat and dogGood Friends (Puppy and Kitten) (4th quarter 19th century) by John Henry DolphOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 895 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1343 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute pets flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514994/cute-pets-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSelina Plimer with Her Pets (late 18th-early 19th century) by Nathaniel Plimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123852/selina-plimer-with-her-pets-late-18th-early-19th-century-nathaniel-plimerFree Image from public domain licenseCute pet animal background, Corgi dog and cat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517898/cute-pet-animal-background-corgi-dog-and-cat-remixView licenseBunch of Grapes (1870s) by Andrew John Henry Wayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128758/bunch-grapes-1870s-andrew-john-henry-wayFree Image from public domain licenseDog and cat ink brush, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418201/dog-and-cat-ink-brush-editable-design-element-setView licenseTwo Bird Dogs in a Landscape (early 19th century) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125067/two-bird-dogs-landscape-early-19th-century-germanFree Image from public domain licensePeeking pet, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418485/peeking-pet-editable-design-element-setView licenseDiogenes (1860) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128239/diogenes-1860-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseDog and cat ink brush, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418204/dog-and-cat-ink-brush-editable-design-element-setView licenseBunch of Grapes (1873) by Andrew John Henry Wayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128853/bunch-grapes-1873-andrew-john-henry-wayFree Image from public domain licenseCute pet animal background, Corgi dog and cat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8518489/cute-pet-animal-background-corgi-dog-and-cat-remixView licensePortrait of a Lady (1756-1823) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123834/portrait-lady-1756-1823-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseCute pets poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514955/cute-pets-poster-template-editable-textView licenseAchilles (4th quarter 18th century) by James Tassie and Nathaniel Marchanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124239/achilles-4th-quarter-18th-century-james-tassie-and-nathaniel-marchantFree Image from public domain licensePet couture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHis Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126727/his-excellency-the-prince-metternich-1849-henry-wyndham-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseAnimals quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630960/animals-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseFlora (4th quarter 18th century) by James Tassiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124240/flora-4th-quarter-18th-century-james-tassieFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993079/pet-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of the Rt. Hon. W. E. Gladstone (1809-1898) (19th century) by John Rogers Herbert R Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnimals quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816154/animals-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSelf-Portrait (ca. 1812) by John Wesley Jarvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124644/self-portrait-ca-1812-john-wesley-jarvisFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576653/dog-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of William Henry Rinehart (1865) by Frank Blackwell Mayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128563/portrait-william-henry-rinehart-1865-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain licenseCute pet animal iPhone wallpaper, Corgi dog and cat backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8518940/cute-pet-animal-iphone-wallpaper-corgi-dog-and-cat-backgroundView licenseThe Two Friends (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125642/the-two-friends-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAnimals quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729974/animals-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123877/portrait-mrs-mellon-duchess-st-1758-1810-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain licenseCute pets Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514941/cute-pets-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licenseInterior of the Painted Hall, Greenwich Hospital (1830) by John Scarlett Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126089/interior-the-painted-hall-greenwich-hospital-1830-john-scarlett-davisFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116837/support-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Game of Chess (1790-1799) by John Opiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124426/the-game-chess-1790-1799-john-opieFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833439/pet-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePheasant Shootinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205434/pheasant-shootingFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseWilliam Henry Seward (1801-1872) (1865) by John Chester Buttrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128562/william-henry-seward-1801-1872-1865-john-chester-buttreFree Image from public domain licensePet cafe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693340/pet-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license