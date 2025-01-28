Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain statueportraitfacepersonartmarblepublic domainstatueVirgin of the Immaculate Conception (1877) by Claudio FucignaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1263 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseMuse Finding the Head of Orpheus (1899) by Edward Berge and Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129450/muse-finding-the-head-orpheus-1899-edward-berge-and-americanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072079/art-exhibition-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of William Thompson Walters (1867) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128716/bust-william-thompson-walters-1867-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072081/art-exhibition-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseBust of Mrs. J. Edward Farnum (Eliza Leiper Smith, 1849-1912) (1866) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128632/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseBust of a Man Form the Antique Marble Known as Head of Diomedes (late 18th century) by Italian and Copy after Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151610/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of Charles James Fox (ca. 1818) by After Joseph Nollekenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125204/bust-charles-james-fox-ca-1818-after-joseph-nollekensFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseBust of Fontenelle (mid-late 18th century) by Jean Baptiste Lemoyne the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123502/bust-fontenelle-mid-late-18th-century-jean-baptiste-lemoyne-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseBust of Mrs. William T. Walters (née Ellen Harper) (1862) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128318/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240340/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBust of Jennie Walters (1874) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128884/bust-jennie-walters-1874-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240339/art-culture-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAllegorical Figure or Muse (1725-1769) by Antonio Gaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123523/allegorical-figure-muse-1725-1769-antonio-gaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435656/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseVoltaire (1706-1786) by Workshop of Joseph Rossethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123412/voltaire-1706-1786-workshop-joseph-rossetFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745655/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOthello (ca. 1873) by Pietro Calvihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128333/othello-ca-1873-pietro-calviFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072098/art-exhibition-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of Jean Racine (ca. 1779) by Simon Louis Boizothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123999/bust-jean-racine-ca-1779-simon-louis-boizotFree Image from public domain licenseEquality rally poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756178/equality-rally-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLouise Coast Yewell (ca. 1870) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127215/louise-coast-yewell-ca-1870-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416478/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseNapoleon as First Consul (1875) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, After a model by Simon Louis Boizot and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128917/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240332/myths-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBust of Napoleon (1808) by Attributed to Circle of Lorenzo Bartolinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125212/bust-napoleon-1808-attributed-circle-lorenzo-bartoliniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseA Nereid Sitting on a Conch Shell (ca. 1877) by Augustin Jean Moreau Vauthierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128552/nereid-sitting-conch-shell-ca-1877-augustin-jean-moreau-vauthierFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240338/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseClassic Greek goddess statuebust art sculpture greek.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15614456/classic-greek-goddess-statuebust-art-sculpture-greekView licenseEquality rally Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756182/equality-rally-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Classic Greek goddess statuebust art sculpture greek.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15643897/png-classic-greek-goddess-statuebust-art-sculpture-greekView licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416475/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of Czar Nicholas I of Russia (1796-1855) (1834 (Modern)) by Christian Daniel Rauchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126208/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable social media addiction sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932130/editable-social-media-addiction-sticker-collage-element-remixView licensePNG Classical goddess statuebust art sculpture historical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15645744/png-classical-goddess-statuebust-art-sculpture-historicalView license