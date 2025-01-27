rawpixel
Catherine B. Wainright (1878) by Possibly by James Reid Lambdin and Case Tiffany and Company
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Dr. Charles Gordon Patterson (1826) by James Reid Lambdin and Tiffany and Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125882/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView license
A Gentleman (1825-1850) by American and Possibly by Henry Colton Shumway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125853/gentleman-1825-1850-american-and-possibly-henry-colton-shumwayFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
George Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Alexander Hamilton (1757-1804) (?) (ca. 1796) by Ellen Sharples
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124339/alexander-hamilton-1757-1804-ca-1796-ellen-sharplesFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
President James Knox Polk (1824 (?)) by John Wood Dodge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125643/president-james-knox-polk-1824-john-wood-dodgeFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1800-1825) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124584/portrait-gentleman-1800-1825-americanFree Image from public domain license
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Prince Eugene of Savoy (1663-1736) (?) (18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123171/prince-eugene-savoy-1663-1736-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Portrait of a Child (early 19th century) by Thomas Hazlehurst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124824/portrait-child-early-19th-century-thomas-hazlehurstFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
John Whitaker (ca. 1800) by Attributed to Robert Field and possibly French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124384/john-whitaker-ca-1800-attributed-robert-field-and-possibly-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
Edward D. Jackson (ca. 1820) by Attributed to Thomas Sully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125262/edward-jackson-ca-1820-attributed-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of George, Prince of Wales, afterwards King George IV (1762-1830) (ca. 1773) by Jeremiah Meyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123926/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129418/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1898-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124474/mrs-joseph-anthony-henrietta-hillegas-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000954/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Portrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Portrait of Frederick, Prince-Bishop of Osnabruck, afterwards Duke of York (1763-1827) (ca. 1773) by Jeremiah Meyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123916/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView license
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000951/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Henry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Empress Eugenie (ca. 1860-1865) by Pierre Paul Emmanuel de Pommayrac
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126634/empress-eugenie-ca-1860-1865-pierre-paul-emmanuel-pommayracFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Miss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas Sully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125197/miss-garland-ca-1815-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain license