Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Image18th century doctor18th century restaurantrestaurant paintingwoman shoesdoctors artpublic domain oil painting boyswomantableAn Accident (1879) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan BouveretOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 856 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1284 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrachoma clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371980/trachoma-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night art remix, woman in coffee shop editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059069/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseA group of children playing at being doctors and pharmacists, mother and grandmother approach through a door. Photogravure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002849/image-cartoon-person-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night desktop wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059076/starry-night-desktop-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 27, Tours, France: Eye Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445167/us-army-camp-hospital-no-27-tours-france-eye-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseBistro poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166027/bistro-poster-templateView licenseAnother view of Ear, Nose and Throat Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11344470/another-view-ear-nose-and-throat-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseLaënnec, A L'Hopital Necker, Ausculte Un Phtisiquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505640/laennec-lhopital-necker-ausculte-phtisiqueFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadiotherapy: Treating patient with radiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341317/radiotherapy-treating-patient-with-radiumFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseLe Médecin et le Malade: òu le Gastronome égoïste et le Gourmand à la diètehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378291/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseBistro Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702374/bistro-instagram-post-templateView licenseA physician bandaging the hand of a boy, who is surrounded by his large family. Heliogravure by Dujardin after P.A.J. Dagnan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987228/image-paper-cartoon-handFree Image from public domain licenseBistro Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166034/bistro-facebook-story-templateView licenseLe Mari Maladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374772/mari-maladeFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night phone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059068/starry-night-phone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRadiation - Effectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409686/radiation-effectsFree Image from public domain licenseBistro blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165989/bistro-blog-banner-templateView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 32, Contrexville, France: Eye clinic, Captain Burns' officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441985/photo-image-hospital-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist and his Disciples (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125269/image-christ-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695503/virtual-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseA group of children playing at being doctors and pharmacists, mother and grandmother approach through a door. Photogravure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980984/image-cartoon-person-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseYoung Cook Caressing A Dead Bird (1859) by Enoch Wood Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127242/young-cook-caressing-dead-bird-1859-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571826/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDie Koch'sche Heilmethode für Schwindsucht by Werner Zehmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407110/die-kochsche-heilmethode-fur-schwindsucht-werner-zehmeFree Image from public domain licenseAntique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Messenger (1815) by Martin Dröllinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791779/the-messenger-1815-martin-drollingFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516731/charity-gala-dinner-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseObstetrical examination by Jacques Pierre Maygrierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336292/obstetrical-examination-jacques-pierre-maygrierFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571821/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital, Virton, Belgium: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471897/us-army-hospital-virton-belgium-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseA bedridden sick young woman being examined by a doctor, accompanied by her anxious parents. Engraving by F. Engleheart…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003181/image-dogs-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe Sweating Sicknesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378342/the-sweating-sicknessFree Image from public domain license