Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval frameangel iconographypublic domain patterns medievalreligious womantriptychmedievalpublic domain icon moscowchristianTriptych with Saint and Angels (1880) by Ivan KhlebnikovOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1162 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1743 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseKovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129671/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseKovsh (1899-1908) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129499/kovsh-1899-1908-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseTriptych with Crucifixion (ca. 1495-1525 (Early Modern)) by Nardon Pénicaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148156/triptych-with-crucifixion-ca-1495-1525-early-modern-nardon-penicaudFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseTriptych Showing the Head of Christ, St. Nikholai, and the Guardian Angel (1899-1908) by Grigori Grigoevich Pankratyevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129512/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseTriptych: Annunciation with the Prophets David and Isaiah (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Orléans Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149702/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseTea Caddy with Chinoiserie Couple (1871) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128797/tea-caddy-with-chinoiserie-couple-1871-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseKovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129694/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179198/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licensePlate (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129729/plate-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131057/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseChrist in Majesty (ca. 1200 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147530/christ-majesty-ca-1200-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseReligious giving quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseKovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129688/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179368/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licensePlate with Bride (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129691/plate-with-bride-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179282/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licenseTankard (1880) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129060/tankard-1880-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179351/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licenseTriptych Icon of Christ, Saint Nicholas, and Saint Blaise (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137302/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseSaint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982185/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain licensePraying Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarriage Kovsh (1880s) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129049/marriage-kovsh-1880s-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Pietà with St. Catherine and St. Sebastian (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149566/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130383/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseKovsh with Banqueting Scene (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129704/kovsh-with-banqueting-scene-1908-1917-peter-carl-fabergeFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494963/light-truth-facebook-story-templateView licensePNG Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138190/photo-png-face-personFree PNG from public domain licenseLight & truth Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494968/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView licenseTriptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148079/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license