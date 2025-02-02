rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Raising of the Daughter of Jairus (1881) by Gabriel Max
Save
Edit Image
bedhealinghumanman bed paintingman handmysterious roomroom
Watercolor flower, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Watercolor flower, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523251/watercolor-flower-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
Christ sits at the bedside of Jairus's sickening daughter. Etching by E.F. Mohn after G.C. von Max.
Christ sits at the bedside of Jairus's sickening daughter. Etching by E.F. Mohn after G.C. von Max.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980927/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Healing blog banner template
Healing blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428192/healing-blog-banner-templateView license
Christ sits at the bedside of Jairus's sickening daughter. Etching after G.C. von. Max.
Christ sits at the bedside of Jairus's sickening daughter. Etching after G.C. von. Max.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974729/image-jesus-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remix
3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView license
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125637/the-suicide-ca-1836-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual silhouette collage element set, editable design
Spiritual silhouette collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793373/spiritual-silhouette-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Woman in Doorway (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Nicolaes Maes
Woman in Doorway (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Nicolaes Maes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125311/image-face-person-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380139/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Engraving.
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016265/christ-raises-jairus-daughter-engravingFree Image from public domain license
Men's health package Instagram post template, editable text
Men's health package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600115/mens-health-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125366/image-face-person-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Sleep clinic Facebook post template
Sleep clinic Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824875/sleep-clinic-facebook-post-templateView license
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching by Dupréel after N.A. Monsiaux.
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching by Dupréel after N.A. Monsiaux.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011575/christ-raises-jairus-daughter-etching-dupreel-after-na-monsiauxFree Image from public domain license
Better sleep Facebook post template
Better sleep Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824919/better-sleep-facebook-post-templateView license
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching after C. de Lafosse.
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching after C. de Lafosse.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979865/christ-raises-jairus-daughter-etching-after-lafosseFree Image from public domain license
Physiotherapy Instagram post template
Physiotherapy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445514/physiotherapy-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching by J. Kirk after C. de Lafosse.
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching by J. Kirk after C. de Lafosse.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996369/christ-raises-jairus-daughter-etching-kirk-after-lafosseFree Image from public domain license
Minimal interior Instagram post template
Minimal interior Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443798/minimal-interior-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ raises Jairus's 12 year old daughter. Wood engraving.
Christ raises Jairus's 12 year old daughter. Wood engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994586/christ-raises-jairuss-year-old-daughter-wood-engravingFree Image from public domain license
Mental health editable poster template
Mental health editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648359/mental-health-editable-poster-templateView license
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching by J.J. Sartor.
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Etching by J.J. Sartor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996626/christ-raises-jairus-daughter-etching-jj-sartorFree Image from public domain license
Yellow cozy sofa png mockup element, editable design
Yellow cozy sofa png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711175/yellow-cozy-sofa-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Saint Jerome in a Dark Chamber (1642) by Rembrandt van Rijn
Saint Jerome in a Dark Chamber (1642) by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10010837/saint-jerome-dark-chamber-1642-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Instagram post template
Mattress ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443861/mattress-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Woodcut.
Christ raises Jairus' daughter. Woodcut.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958895/christ-raises-jairus-daughter-woodcutFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deal Instagram post template, editable text
Hotel deal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397410/hotel-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ raises Jairus' daughter; Jairus kisses Christ's foot. Stipple engraving by J. Jenkins after Delonne.
Christ raises Jairus' daughter; Jairus kisses Christ's foot. Stipple engraving by J. Jenkins after Delonne.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008904/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual illustration and silhouette collage element set, editable design
Spiritual illustration and silhouette collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793204/spiritual-illustration-and-silhouette-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Man Seated by a Window (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Man Seated by a Window (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126128/man-seated-window-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Common cold & flu Instagram post template, editable text
Common cold & flu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379895/common-cold-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Struggle for Happiness!... (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
A Struggle for Happiness!... (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124603/struggle-for-happiness-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Grief journal Instagram post template
Grief journal Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704754/grief-journal-instagram-post-templateView license
Ernst Haeckel
Ernst Haeckel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480940/ernst-haeckelFree Image from public domain license
Men's pajamas mockup, editable product design
Men's pajamas mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Mort de Gilbert a l'Hotel Dieu
Mort de Gilbert a l'Hotel Dieu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469971/mort-gilbert-lhotel-dieuFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deal Instagram post template, editable text
Hotel deal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397412/hotel-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Barye with a Wax Model of "Seated Lion" (1885) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of Barye with a Wax Model of "Seated Lion" (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129150/portrait-barye-with-wax-model-seated-lion-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Thoughtful woman
Thoughtful woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913323/thoughtful-womanView license
New York, Blackwell's Island, Hospital for Incurables
New York, Blackwell's Island, Hospital for Incurables
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339933/new-york-blackwells-island-hospital-for-incurablesFree Image from public domain license