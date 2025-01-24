Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagelawrence alma tademaalma tademasapphotademaancient greece paintingancient greeceharpgreece paintingSappho and Alcaeus (1881) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O MOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 656 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 984 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLife is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061836/life-song-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseThe Women of Amphissa (1887) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tademahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782645/the-women-amphissa-1887-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440206/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseThe Triumph of Titus: AD 71, The Flavians (1885) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129160/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348211/ancient-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseXanthe and Phaon (1883) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129102/xanthe-and-phaon-1883-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348247/ancient-greece-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license'Twixt Venus and Bacchus (1882) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129100/twixt-venus-and-bacchus-1882-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348234/ancient-greece-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseA Roman Emperor: 41 AD (1871) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128792/roman-emperor-1871-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368354/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseSappho (Seated Woman Holding a Lyre) (1813) by Pierre Nicolas Beauvallethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125449/sappho-seated-woman-holding-lyre-1813-pierre-nicolas-beauvalletFree Image from public domain licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026743/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMy Sister Is Not In (1879) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129042/sister-not-1879-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage corinthian illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331464/editable-vintage-corinthian-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMedallion with Apollo (late 18th century (Neoclassical)) by John Flaxman and Josiah Wedgwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124137/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage corinthian illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331273/editable-vintage-corinthian-illustration-design-element-setView licensePreparations for the Festivities (The Floral Wreath) (1866) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tademahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786558/image-lions-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable laurel wreath crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248937/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Sailor (ca.1858) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126178/portrait-sailor-ca1858-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseArctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195944/arctic-animals-illustration-sticker-set-aesthetic-paint-remixView licensePNG Ancient musician playing lyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18821639/png-ancient-musician-playing-lyreView licenseArctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197787/arctic-animals-illustration-sticker-set-aesthetic-paint-remixView licensePNG Ancient musician playing lyre gracefully.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18821621/png-ancient-musician-playing-lyre-gracefullyView licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118831/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAncient musician playing lyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19228224/ancient-musician-playing-lyreView licenseFather's day seal background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123422/fathers-day-seal-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licensePNG Ancient musician playing golden lyre.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18723361/png-ancient-musician-playing-golden-lyreView licenseFather's day seal background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186627/fathers-day-seal-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licensePortrait of Mrs. Ralph Sneyd (Mary Ellis Sneyd) (1889) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tademahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782510/image-hands-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFather's day seal desktop wallpaper, customizable illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186670/fathers-day-seal-desktop-wallpaper-customizable-illustration-backgroundView licenseAncient musician playing golden lyre.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19161210/ancient-musician-playing-golden-lyreView licenseFather's day seal, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186512/fathers-day-seal-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseAncient musician playing lyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19164170/ancient-musician-playing-lyreView licenseFather's day seal desktop wallpaper, customizable illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186659/fathers-day-seal-desktop-wallpaper-customizable-illustration-backgroundView licensePNG Ancient musician playing lyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18723271/png-ancient-musician-playing-lyreView licenseFather's day seal sticker png illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192543/fathers-day-seal-sticker-png-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseThe First Course–The Dinnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954924/the-first-course-the-dinnerFree Image from public domain licenseFather's day seal, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186568/fathers-day-seal-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSample panel for the Marquand Music Room (c. 1884) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema and designerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782300/photo-image-background-animal-woodenFree Image from public domain license