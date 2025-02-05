Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesociety ballaristocratic gathering 19th centuryfacepersonartpublic domainillustrationadultStudy for a Painting of a Costume Ball Given by the Princess of Sagan (1883) by Eugène Louis LamiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1341 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntonin Proust (1880) by Edouard Manet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3859162/antonin-proust-1880-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Marriage of the Duc d'Epernon (1872) by Eugène Louis Lamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785678/the-marriage-the-duc-depernon-1872-eugene-louis-lamiFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Palais Royal--Garden's Walk / Promenade du Jardin du Palais Royal (1787) by Louis Le Coeur and Claude Louis Desraishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025963/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782970/the-presidents-vacationon-bellevue-avenue-newport-1884-snyderFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Promenade Publique (1792) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026599/promenade-publique-1792-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroup of the Royal Family of Orleans (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786692/group-the-royal-family-orleans-1864-camille-silvyFree Image from public domain licenseIt’s Girls’ Night Out! Instagram post template, editable girly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804651/its-girls-night-out-instagram-post-template-editable-girly-designView licenseTrouville (1871) by Eugène Louis Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128793/trouville-1871-eugene-louis-boudinFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresident Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786188/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseL'Europe (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775699/leurope-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView license"Something New" (1869) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786004/something-new-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable social media addiction sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932279/editable-social-media-addiction-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseAsile Impérial de Vincennes: le 15 Août, le Salut à l'Empereur (1859) by Charles Nègrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045000/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media addiction iPhone wallpaper, editable technology remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320924/social-media-addiction-iphone-wallpaper-editable-technology-remix-designView licenseJohn Jeffrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483163/john-jeffriesFree Image from public domain licenseMake friends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436812/make-friends-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's society Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118061/womens-society-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Hieronymus Georg von Holzhausen, 1735 – 1745 by german master around 1740/1750https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986663/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media addiction, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320872/social-media-addictionlifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license19th century woman iPhone wallpaper, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560509/png-19th-century-accessory-adultView licenseFashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10267575/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license