Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageedwin lord weeksedwin weekpublic domain oil painting taj mahaltaj mahaledwin lordgardensceneryartThe Taj Mahal (1883) by Edwin Lord WeeksOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 815 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1222 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759110/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Taj mahal architecture illustration landmark.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483464/png-taj-mahal-architecture-illustration-landmarkView licenseArt & culture tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807809/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Architecture illustration watercolor building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15756989/png-architecture-illustration-watercolor-buildingView licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134631/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIconic marble mausoleum reflecting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17320027/iconic-marble-mausoleum-reflectingView licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11686746/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Taj mahal architecture landmark white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15918065/png-taj-mahal-architecture-landmark-whiteView licenseArt & culture tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807812/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTaj mahal architecture illustration landmark.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416649/taj-mahal-architecture-illustration-landmarkView licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11686859/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Architecture illustration towers dome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16795925/png-architecture-illustration-towers-domeView licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732393/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArchitecture illustration towers dome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16761063/architecture-illustration-towers-domeView licenseCity tourism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13177344/city-tourism-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Taj mahal architecture towers dome.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15918743/png-taj-mahal-architecture-towers-domeView licenseAmazing India Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211962/amazing-india-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePNG Iconic Indian architectural masterpiece illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15201492/png-iconic-indian-architectural-masterpiece-illustrationView licenseArt & culture tour Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807803/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Architecture india tomb lighthouse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16794858/png-architecture-india-tomb-lighthouseView licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703951/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTaj mahal architecture landmark towers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15594759/taj-mahal-architecture-landmark-towersView licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061437/taj-mahal-instagram-post-templateView licenseTaj Mahal in India landmark architecture illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15445607/taj-mahal-india-landmark-architecture-illustrationView licenseTaj Mahal, India Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211961/taj-mahal-india-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseArchitecture india tomb lighthouse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16761024/architecture-india-tomb-lighthouseView licenseCity tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211965/city-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePNG Taj mahal architecture landmark taj.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15849399/png-taj-mahal-architecture-landmark-tajView licenseAmazing India Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211968/amazing-india-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMajestic white marble mausoleum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17320034/majestic-white-marble-mausoleumView licenseTaj Mahal, India blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211975/taj-mahal-india-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseTaj Mahal landmark architecture illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15445749/taj-mahal-landmark-architecture-illustrationView licenseTaj Mahal, India Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211967/taj-mahal-india-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15632660/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-indiaView licenseCity tour Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211972/city-tour-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Taj mahal architecture landmark towers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15920644/png-taj-mahal-architecture-landmark-towersView licenseAmazing India blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211978/amazing-india-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePNG Taj Mahal collage cutouts architecture mahal taj.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16794322/png-taj-mahal-collage-cutouts-architecture-mahal-tajView licenseCity tour blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211980/city-tour-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePNG Taj mahal architecture illustration architectural.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16837845/png-taj-mahal-architecture-illustration-architecturalView license