Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemale portrait oil paintings artpublic domain musicianviolinfacepersonartmanpublic domainThe Musician (1884) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan BouveretOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1407 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Violinist (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Mattheus Wytmanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136319/the-violinist-1660-1669-baroque-mattheus-wytmansFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortret van violist Jan Kubelik (1923) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757675/portret-van-violist-jan-kubelik-1923-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366506/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licenseA Lamplight Study: Herr Joachim by George Frederick Wattshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962372/lamplight-study-herr-joachim-george-frederick-wattsFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIsaac Stern, violinist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6302363/isaac-stern-violinist-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIsaac Stern, violinist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6302281/isaac-stern-violinist-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912336/group-diverse-people-standingView licenseA Violinist and a Flutist Playing Music together (The Musicians) (1755) by Julius Henricus Quinkhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731441/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople silhouette, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380530/people-silhouette-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseThe Dance (1870) by Aimé Gabriel Adolphe Bourgoinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744680/the-dance-1870-aime-gabriel-adolphe-bourgoinFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a musician painting clothing apparel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14622225/portrait-musician-painting-clothing-apparelView licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan playing wooden violin gracefully.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17870594/man-playing-wooden-violin-gracefullyView licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortret van de violist Isay (c. 1880 - c. 1920) by Rijshouwer s Establishmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757736/portret-van-violist-isay-c-1880-1920-rijshouwer-establishmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366503/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licensePortret van Daniel Boon (1667 - 1718) by Jan Griffier I and Hendrick ter Brugghenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760601/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642908/violin-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMale playing violin musician adult male.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13124626/male-playing-violin-musician-adult-male-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonochromatic asian musician playing violin paper adult concentration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14441990/monochromatic-asian-musician-playing-violin-paper-adult-concentrationView licenseViolin concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509049/violin-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMonochromatic asian musician playing violin adult concentration performance.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442172/monochromatic-asian-musician-playing-violin-adult-concentration-performanceView licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonochromatic asian musician playing violin adult performance creativity.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14441989/monochromatic-asian-musician-playing-violin-adult-performance-creativityView licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMusic painting violin music.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14361754/music-painting-violin-musicView licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViolist painting art violin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14502346/violist-painting-art-violinView licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiss Julia Klumpke, playing the violin. Photograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13983375/miss-julia-klumpke-playing-the-violin-photographFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473262/violin-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFox playing violin watercolor animal mammal adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13914639/fox-playing-violin-watercolor-animal-mammal-adultView licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortret van violist Bronislaw Huberman (1910 - 1930) by anonymous and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760289/portret-van-violist-bronislaw-huberman-1910-1930-anonymous-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain license