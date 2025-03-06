rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lion Drinking (ca. 1897) by Henry Ossawa Tanner
Save
Edit Image
deserthenry ossawa tannerpublic domain oil painting liondesert landscapedesert oil paintedlionanimalart
Stop wildlife captivity poster template
Stop wildlife captivity poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086362/stop-wildlife-captivity-poster-templateView license
Lions in the Desert (1897-1900) vintage painting by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
Lions in the Desert (1897-1900) vintage painting by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758870/image-art-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain license
Stop wildlife captivity Facebook story template
Stop wildlife captivity Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086294/stop-wildlife-captivity-facebook-story-templateView license
Lion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125931/lion-and-serpent-ca-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Stop wildlife captivity Instagram post template
Stop wildlife captivity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087373/stop-wildlife-captivity-instagram-post-templateView license
Lions in the Desert, Henry Ossawa Tanner
Lions in the Desert, Henry Ossawa Tanner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845667/lions-the-desert-henry-ossawa-tannerFree Image from public domain license
Stop wildlife captivity blog banner template, editable text
Stop wildlife captivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686645/stop-wildlife-captivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660805/vector-lion-border-animalView license
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable text
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972954/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of the Artist's Wife, Henry Ossawa Tanner
Portrait of the Artist's Wife, Henry Ossawa Tanner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849521/image-vintage-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Lost in nature Instagram post template, editable text
Lost in nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795401/lost-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration psd by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration psd by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807931/psd-border-art-vintageView license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView license
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807941/image-border-art-vintageView license
Kenya safari blog banner template, editable text
Kenya safari blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687713/kenya-safari-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807932/image-border-art-vintageView license
Spring sale poster template, editable text and design
Spring sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526450/spring-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127104/elephants-ca-1867-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition poster template
Interactive exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16755030/vector-lion-border-animalView license
Art week, Instagram post template, editable design
Art week, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration psd by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration psd by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807938/psd-border-art-vintageView license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Png Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Png Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807933/png-border-artView license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desert landscape border, vintage illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Desert landscape border, vintage illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789807/vector-lion-border-sceneryView license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desert landscape border, vintage illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
Desert landscape border, vintage illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822982/image-aesthetic-border-artView license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desert landscape border, vintage illustration psd by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
Desert landscape border, vintage illustration psd by Henry Ossawa Tanner. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822981/psd-aesthetic-border-artView license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Png Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Png Lions in the Desert, vintage animal illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807929/png-border-artView license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126337/lion-rest-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Desert landscape border, vintage illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Desert landscape border, vintage illustration by Henry Ossawa Tanner, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822980/png-aesthetic-borderView license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126564/tiger-watching-elephant-ca-1857-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Salome, Henry Ossawa Tanner
Salome, Henry Ossawa Tanner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848610/salome-henry-ossawa-tannerFree Image from public domain license