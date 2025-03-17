Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageportraitportrait sketchpencil drawingfacepersonartmanvintageWilliam T. Walters (1886) by Paul Adolphe Rajon and William T WaltersOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2341 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenry Walters (1886) by Paul Adolphe Rajon and Henry Waltershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129168/henry-walters-1886-paul-adolphe-rajon-and-henry-waltersFree Image from public domain licenseCreative ideas clay man background, editable border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189520/creative-ideas-clay-man-background-editable-border-designView licenseSelf-Portrait Holding a Cigarette (1842) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126481/self-portrait-holding-cigarette-1842-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseScience expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505831/science-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseObese Man (1858) by David Hunter Strotherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127176/obese-man-1858-david-hunter-strotherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable creative ideas clay man designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189238/editable-creative-ideas-clay-man-designView licenseGeorgius Heuermannus: Medic: Et Philosophiae Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482300/georgius-heuermannus-medic-philosophiae-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseScience expo Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505835/science-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man in a Military Uniform (18th century) by French 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016102/portrait-man-military-uniform-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseCharles Robert Darwin. Etching by P.A. Rajon, ca. 1877, after W.W. Ouless, 1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981143/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Henry Walters (1947) by Frank O Salisburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129817/portrait-henry-walters-1947-frank-salisburyFree Image from public domain licenseScience expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505838/science-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArtist with Canvas (1855-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127079/artist-with-canvas-1855-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseOld Woman with Copper Pot (1862) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128364/old-woman-with-copper-pot-1862-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseMan in Seventeenth-century Costume (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126904/man-seventeenth-century-costume-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSpace week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800487/space-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129131/portrait-william-walters-1883-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseDarwin day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828230/darwin-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJ. G. Zimmermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505328/zimmermannFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licensePeasant (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126882/peasant-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseOld Man in a White Coat (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127106/old-man-white-coat-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseTwo Peasants (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127080/two-peasants-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseFrancis de Valanginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500718/francis-valanginFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640672/military-service-poster-templateView licenseDr. De Valanginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500730/dr-valanginFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseYoung Man with Knapsack (1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128666/young-man-with-knapsack-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licensePeasant Leaning on a Stick (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128153/peasant-leaning-stick-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseIntoxicated Man and Boy (ca. 1859) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126609/intoxicated-man-and-boy-ca-1859-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license