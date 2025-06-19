Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage sketch flowervintagepublic domain papercorsagefloweranimalplantpatternSketch for the Tiffany Iris Corsage Ornament (ca. 1900) by George Paulding Farnham and Tiffany and CompanyOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1269 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237535/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseIris Corsage Ornament (ca. 1900) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129226/iris-corsage-ornament-ca-1900-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple frame notepaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517131/editable-purple-frame-notepaper-backgroundView licenseEwer with foliage and flowers (ca. 1881) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128734/ewer-with-foliage-and-flowers-ca-1881-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, butterfly pattern, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231550/png-aesthetic-animal-butterfly-patternView licenseSpoon Engraved with a W (ca. 1874-1910) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128315/spoon-engraved-with-ca-1874-1910-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notepaper desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517132/editable-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVase (ca. 1878) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128683/vase-ca-1878-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple frame notepaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517133/editable-purple-frame-notepaper-backgroundView licensePendant Necklace (ca. 1910-1915) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129423/pendant-necklace-ca-1910-1915-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515739/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView licenseRenaissance-Style Watch (ca. 1890) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129009/renaissance-style-watch-ca-1890-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseDog watering flower, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591344/dog-watering-flower-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRepeater Pocket Watch (ca. 1900) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129204/repeater-pocket-watch-ca-1900-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseDog watering flower, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591342/dog-watering-flower-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl and Boy Reading on a Sofa (1859) by John George Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127245/girl-and-boy-reading-sofa-1859-john-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licenseRing (last quarter 19th century) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128892/ring-last-quarter-19th-century-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable deer collage, flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840438/editable-deer-collage-flower-designView licenseNautical Ring (1893) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129330/nautical-ring-1893-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseSketch for an Iris Brooch (ca. 1900) by George Paulding Farnham and Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129191/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog watering flower, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364256/dog-watering-flower-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePython Coiled Around a Tree (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126831/python-coiled-around-tree-ca-1863-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057434/bees-and-flower-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseNecklace (ca. 1904) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129325/necklace-ca-1904-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseDog watering flower, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591355/dog-watering-flower-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSketch of the Monastery of St. George Chalkishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064651/sketch-the-monastery-st-george-chalkisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, black and white botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243824/png-background-black-and-white-blank-spaceView licenseFrog (1900) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129550/frog-1900-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licenseSautoir with Pearl Pendant (1900-1910) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129526/sautoir-with-pearl-pendant-1900-1910-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTracings After Scenes of Tiger Hunts (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124524/tracings-after-scenes-tiger-hunts-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187549/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseDesign for the Relief of Napoleon III (ca. 1866) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126982/design-for-the-relief-napoleon-iii-ca-1866-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border mobile wallpaper, black and white botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243822/png-background-black-and-white-blank-spaceView licenseChalice from St. Michael's Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022404/chalice-from-st-michaels-yorkFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseMiniature Vase with Silver Lid (1896-1900) by Louis Comfort Tiffany and Tiffany Studioshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129368/photo-image-vintage-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license