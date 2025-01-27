Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageman portrait painting vintageframefaceportrait 18th centurymaritimebackgroundpersonartCaptain John Robinson of Newburyport, Massachusetts (ca. 1900) by AmericanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1397 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseEdwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseJohn Whitaker (ca. 1800) by Attributed to Robert Field and possibly Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124384/john-whitaker-ca-1800-attributed-robert-field-and-possibly-frenchFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseMr. John T.(?) Pilling (1834) by Anna Claypoole Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126189/mr-john-t-pilling-1834-anna-claypoole-pealeFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseGovernor William Charles Coles Claiborne (ca. 1803-1817) by Ambrose Duvalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124443/governor-william-charles-coles-claiborne-ca-1803-1817-ambrose-duvalFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander Hamilton (1757-1804) (?) (ca. 1796) by Ellen Sharpleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124339/alexander-hamilton-1757-1804-ca-1796-ellen-sharplesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseMiss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125197/miss-garland-ca-1815-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseEdward D. Jackson (ca. 1820) by Attributed to Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125262/edward-jackson-ca-1820-attributed-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseDavid Paul Brown (1825) by John Robinson 1829https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125807/david-paul-brown-1825-john-robinson-1829Free Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712990/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of George, Prince of Wales, afterwards King George IV (1762-1830) (ca. 1773) by Jeremiah Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123926/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseGeorge Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129570/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseMr. Strong (ca. 1815) by American and Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125185/mr-strong-ca-1815-american-and-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator aesthetic background, Greek Goddess remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867281/content-creator-aesthetic-background-greek-goddess-remix-editable-designView licenseRobert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, neon room decor photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823423/picture-frame-mockup-neon-room-decor-photoView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124582/portrait-gentleman-1st-quarter-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful geometric frame photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784045/colorful-geometric-frame-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseA Gentleman (ca. 1820) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125231/gentleman-ca-1820-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseJohn Adams (19th century) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124565/john-adams-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePresident James Knox Polk (1824 (?)) by John Wood Dodgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125643/president-james-knox-polk-1824-john-wood-dodgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licensePrince Eugene of Savoy (1663-1736) (?) (18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123171/prince-eugene-savoy-1663-1736-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license