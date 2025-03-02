rawpixel
Portrait of Otto Eduard Leopold von Bismarck (1890) by Franz von Lenbach
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Otto von Bismarck (1873–1928) by Franz von Stuck
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
Van Gogh's self-portrait gold frame, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Andrew Jackson (1844) by Copy after John Vanderlyn
Van Gogh's self-portrait gold frame element, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
News from Home (1856-1857) by John Everett Millais
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Portrait of an Officer (ca. 1773) by Tilly Kettle
Van Gogh's self-portrait, editable collage element design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of a Confederate Office (previously thought to be Stonewall Jackson) (1860-1869) by John Henry Brown and Frame…
Instant film frame element, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Colonel Alexander Smith (1790-1858) (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Round gold frame element, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Prince Otto von Bismarck by Franz Seraph von Lenbach
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man with a Red Coat (18th century) by Anton Raphael Mengs
Vintage reminder note element, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait design, remixed by rawpixel
Stanislaus Leszczynski (1677-1766) (1700-1750) by German
Van Gogh's self-portrait postage stamp collage element design, remixed by rawpixel
Napoleon III (ca. 1865) by Alexandre Cabanel
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
Portrait of a Lady (2nd half 18th century) by Style of Thomas Gainsborough
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Washington (?) (1785-1815) by American
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lieutenant Lee (?) (1830-1839) by American
Round gold frame yellow background, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Napoleon III (1868) by Adolphe Yvon
Editable round gold frame, Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Round gold frame, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Governor William Charles Coles Claiborne (ca. 1803-1817) by Ambrose Duval
Round gold frame yellow background, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Duke of York, H.R.H. Frederick Augustus (1758-1810) by John Hoppner
Van Gogh's self-portrait, editable collage element design, remixed by rawpixel
Bildnis eines Mannes in Uniform, null by otto scholderer
Van Gogh's self-portrait postage stamp collage element design, remixed by rawpixel
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
