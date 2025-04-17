Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape oil paintinghouse paintinglandscapetree paintingdelpy hippolyte camillepaintingsceneryplantThe House of M. Lucas (1890) by Hippolyte Camille DelpyOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 639 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1798 x 957 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseLandscape with Bridge (ca. 1865-1870) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126963/landscape-with-bridge-ca-1865-1870-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Evening Star (1864) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128522/the-evening-star-1864-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseThe Banks of the Bouzanne River (1860-1869) by Théodore Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128298/the-banks-the-bouzanne-river-1860-1869-theodore-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseFisherman, Seville (1867-1868) by Martín Rico y Ortegahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128673/fisherman-seville-1867-1868-martin-rico-ortegaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547041/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseBathers of the Borromean Isles (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784318/bathers-the-borromean-isles-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseBarges at Oxford (1862) by Victor Albert Prouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053722/barges-oxford-1862-victor-albert-proutFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Medieval Walls of Nijmegen (1643 (Baroque)) by Jan van Goyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136164/the-medieval-walls-nijmegen-1643-baroque-jan-van-goyenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseAan de Oise (1877) by Coen Metzelaarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744979/aan-oise-1877-coen-metzelaarFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12781147/real-estate-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Scene along a River Bank (1637) by Pieter Pietersz Deneynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155697/scene-along-river-bank-1637-pieter-pietersz-deneynFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHof in einer Landschaft (Dippelshof?), ca. 1824 by august lucashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950710/hof-einer-landschaft-dippelshof-ca-1824-august-lucasFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseWillow Tree and Convolvulus in front of a River (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128579/willow-tree-and-convolvulus-front-river-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHome renovation service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043914/home-renovation-service-poster-templateView licenseThe Loir at Poncé, Sarthe (1918) by Maxime Maufrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773453/the-loir-ponce-sarthe-1918-maxime-maufraFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licenseLake View (1880-1889) by Alfred Thompson Bricherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129040/lake-view-1880-1889-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePond in the Woods (1840 - 1875) by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744854/pond-the-woods-1840-1875-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseHome renovation service Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043915/home-renovation-service-facebook-story-templateView licenseView of Saint-Mammès (ca. 1880) by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128720/view-saint-mammes-ca-1880-alfred-sisleyFree Image from public domain licenseHome renovation service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043916/home-renovation-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Old Oak (1845-1850) by Jules Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126571/the-old-oak-1845-1850-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwiss Landscape (19th century (?)) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124958/swiss-landscape-19th-century-swissFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687766/autumn-poster-templateView licenseEffect of Autumn, Fontainebleau (ca. 1870) by Narcisse Virgile Diaz de la Peñahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127207/effect-autumn-fontainebleau-ca-1870-narcisse-virgile-diaz-penaFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563467/motivation-quote-poster-templateView licenseThe River in May (1908) by Frances Stebbins Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774314/the-river-may-1908-frances-stebbins-allenFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563466/motivation-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlussufer mit Segelschiffen, null by german, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982588/flussufer-mit-segelschiffen-null-german-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license