Dish (1892) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Customizable porcelain plate mockup, flat lay design
Customizable porcelain plate mockup, flat lay design
Plate or Stand with Monogram RHR (1899-1908) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Porcelain plate
Caddy Spoon (before 1889) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Floral plate mockup, editable design
Plate (1899-1908) by Attributed to Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev and Attributed to workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Bowl (late 19th century) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Plate (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
Tea Glass Holder (1894) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Plate mockup, editable design
Cup and Saucer (1893) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev and Tiffany and Company
Blue ceramic plate mockup element, editable design
Basket for Callings Cards (19th century) by Firm of Klebnikov and Russian
Vintage floral plate png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Footed Plate (1899-1908) by Attributed to Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev and Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Floral patterned plate mockup, editable design
Kovsh (1909-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Editable plate mockup, bubbled kitchenware design
Bowl (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Editable plate mockups, tableware product design
Bowl (1909-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Baby dish editable mockup
Cigarette Case (1899-1909) by Alexander Benedictovich Liubavin
Baby dish editable mockup element
Footed Bowl (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Vodka Cup (1899-1908) by Thedor Nugren
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Cigar Case (1880s) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Sherbet Cup (1891-1896) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Egg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Beaker (1880s) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
3D ceramic plate design element set, editable design
Plate (1899-1903) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
