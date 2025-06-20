Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagedesignpublic domainfloralmugartworkcolorfulCreamer (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich BorisovOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1111 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1667 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseCreamer from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129462/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeapot (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129382/teapot-1896-1908-yakov-alekseevich-borisovFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213130/wall-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSugar Bowl (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129372/sugar-bowl-1896-1908-yakov-alekseevich-borisovFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScent Bottle (1908-1917) by Twentieth Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129693/scent-bottle-1908-1917-twentieth-artelFree Image from public domain licenseWall art blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213144/wall-art-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseTankard (1891-1896) by Firm of Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129301/tankard-1891-1896-firm-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoffeepot (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129478/coffeepot-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTea Caddy (1891-1896) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129302/tea-caddy-1891-1896-orest-fedorovich-kurliukovFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213136/wall-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseCreamer (1908-1917) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129655/creamer-1908-1917-orest-fedorovich-kurliukovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mug mockup, Vincent Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses print, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869223/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseSugar Bowl (ca. 1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129370/sugar-bowl-ca-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseKovsh (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129459/kovsh-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDemitasse and Saucer (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129687/demitasse-and-saucer-1908-1917-nikolai-vasilevich-alexeevFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaste Bowl with Aquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129476/waste-bowl-with-aquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseRose stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417968/rose-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseKovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129688/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseCigar Case (1896-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129397/cigar-case-1896-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLoving Cup (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129468/loving-cup-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licensePink flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632600/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTankard (1880) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129060/tankard-1880-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coffee mug mockup, product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186861/editable-coffee-mug-mockup-product-designView licenseScent Bottle (1896-1909) by Peter Carl Fabergéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129371/scent-bottle-1896-1909-peter-carl-fabergeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15400118/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licenseCoffeepot with Acquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129415/coffeepot-with-acquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129670/sandpiper-kovsh-1908-1917-sixth-moscow-artelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseStamp Box (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129511/stamp-box-1899-1908-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain license