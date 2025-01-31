rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Teapot (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisov
Save
Edit Image
teapotpatternsartvintagefloral patternsdesignpublic domainfloral
Vintage tea poster template, editable text and design
Vintage tea poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711823/vintage-tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coffeepot (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Coffeepot (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129478/coffeepot-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Sugar Bowl (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisov
Sugar Bowl (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129372/sugar-bowl-1896-1908-yakov-alekseevich-borisovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage tea Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712077/vintage-tea-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Creamer (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisov
Creamer (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129378/creamer-1896-1908-yakov-alekseevich-borisovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea blog banner template, editable text
Vintage tea blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712280/vintage-tea-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Scent Bottle (1908-1917) by Twentieth Artel
Scent Bottle (1908-1917) by Twentieth Artel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129693/scent-bottle-1908-1917-twentieth-artelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tea Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711359/vintage-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coffeepot from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Coffeepot from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129472/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teapots, editable element set
Teapots, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16607065/teapots-editable-element-setView license
Coffeepot with Acquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Coffeepot with Acquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129415/coffeepot-with-acquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599266/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Globular Teapot (1899-1908) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov
Globular Teapot (1899-1908) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129458/globular-teapot-1899-1908-orest-fedorovich-kurliukovFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164430/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Sugar Bowl from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Sugar Bowl from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129457/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set poster template
Vintage tea set poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (ca. 1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Sugar Bowl (ca. 1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129370/sugar-bowl-ca-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Tea Caddy (1891-1896) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov
Tea Caddy (1891-1896) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129302/tea-caddy-1891-1896-orest-fedorovich-kurliukovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580118/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Sandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artel
Sandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129670/sandpiper-kovsh-1908-1917-sixth-moscow-artelFree Image from public domain license
Tea blends Instagram post template
Tea blends Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493479/tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView license
Demitasse and Saucer (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Demitasse and Saucer (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129687/demitasse-and-saucer-1908-1917-nikolai-vasilevich-alexeevFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580089/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Coffeepot (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Coffeepot (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129651/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor mug and jug design element set, editable design
Watercolor mug and jug design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239376/watercolor-mug-and-jug-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129459/kovsh-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
Scent Bottle (1896-1909) by Peter Carl Fabergé
Scent Bottle (1896-1909) by Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129371/scent-bottle-1896-1909-peter-carl-fabergeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163863/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Teapot (ca. 1880) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Teapot (ca. 1880) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128738/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio poster template, editable text and design
Ceramic studio poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711870/ceramic-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Teapot (3rd quarter 18th century) by Russian
Teapot (3rd quarter 18th century) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124200/teapot-3rd-quarter-18th-century-russianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView license
Egg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Egg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129439/egg-shaped-cup-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set Facebook story template
Vintage tea set Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView license
Tankard (1891-1896) by Firm of Pavel Ovchinnikov
Tankard (1891-1896) by Firm of Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129301/tankard-1891-1896-firm-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Hot drinks cafe Instagram post template
Hot drinks cafe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492977/hot-drinks-cafe-instagram-post-templateView license
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129688/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain license