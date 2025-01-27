Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageeaster eggseasterrussiaegg paintingegg decorationdecorative eggpublic domain easterpatternEaster Egg (1899-1908) by Maria V SemenovaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1407 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEaster party invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907617/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKovsh (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129500/kovsh-1899-1908-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907618/easter-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStamp Box (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129511/stamp-box-1899-1908-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster giveaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650301/easter-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTea Caddy with Domed Lid (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129502/tea-caddy-with-domed-lid-1899-1908-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649778/easter-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTea Glass Holder and Glass (1908-1917) by Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129689/tea-glass-holder-and-glass-1908-1917-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907620/easter-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCasket (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129481/casket-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371634/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licensePlate (1899-1903) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129491/plate-1899-1903-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504929/egg-hunt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWaste Bowl with Aquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129476/waste-bowl-with-aquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licensePainted Easter egg mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13301087/painted-easter-egg-mockup-editable-designView licenseCasket (1908-1917) by Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129727/casket-1908-1917-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView licenseCoffeepot with Acquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129415/coffeepot-with-acquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafternoon Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8870616/easter-crafternoon-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo-handled Bowl (1908-1917) by Firm of Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129690/two-handled-bowl-1908-1917-firm-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703156/happy-easter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOval Box with View of the Kremlin (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129763/oval-box-with-view-the-kremlin-1908-1917-eleventh-artelFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504930/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEgg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129439/egg-shaped-cup-1899-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseEaster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView licenseSugar Bowl from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129457/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14412607/egg-hunt-poster-templateView licenseCoffeepot from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129472/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafternoon Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884297/easter-crafternoon-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBird-shaped Kovsh (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129672/bird-shaped-kovsh-1908-1917-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafts Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407450/easter-crafts-facebook-post-templateView licenseCreamer from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129462/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafternoon blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884076/easter-crafternoon-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseWaste Bowl from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeevhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129465/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052405/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseScent Bottle (1908-1917) by Twentieth Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129693/scent-bottle-1908-1917-twentieth-artelFree Image from public domain licenseEaster sunday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408825/easter-sunday-instagram-story-templateView licenseLoving Cup (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129468/loving-cup-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703196/happy-easter-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129670/sandpiper-kovsh-1908-1917-sixth-moscow-artelFree Image from public domain license