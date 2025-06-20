rawpixel
Margot (Lefebvre) in Blue (1902) by Mary Cassatt
Art painting magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732542/art-painting-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Margot in Orange Dress (1902) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590236/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Child with Red Hat (c. 1904) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774199/child-with-red-hat-c-1904-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Vintage photo frame mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712644/vintage-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView license
Margot in a Floppy Bonnet Leaning against a Chair (c. 1902) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055894/margot-floppy-bonnet-leaning-against-chair-c-1902-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, Margot Standing in a Garden by Mary Cassatt transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189620/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView license
Virgin and Child (1st quarter 18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123149/virgin-and-child-1st-quarter-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Refresh poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682750/refresh-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mother and Child in Prayer (19th century) by Eugène François Fines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124853/mother-and-child-prayer-19th-century-eugene-francois-finesFree Image from public domain license
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Cherry Picker (1871) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128798/the-cherry-picker-1871-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Winter flower background, editable gold frame illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057889/aesthetic-winter-flower-background-editable-gold-frame-illustration-designView license
Marguerite-Thérèse (Margot) Berard (1874–1956) (1879) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1641891/image-face-cute-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Winter flower border, editable round gold frame illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057887/vintage-winter-flower-border-editable-round-gold-frame-illustration-designView license
Interior with Woman Teaching Child to Pray (1819-1886) by Pierre Édouard Frère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125522/interior-with-woman-teaching-child-pray-1819-1886-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
After the Bath by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637710/after-the-bath-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Portrait of Elsa Brodel (1913) by Max Brödel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129795/portrait-elsa-brodel-1913-max-brodelFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reine and Margot Seated on a Sofa (No. 2) (c. 1902) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055901/reine-and-margot-seated-sofa-no-c-1902-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Interior, Man Teaching Boy to Pray (ca. 1840) by Alexandre Marie Guillemin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125951/interior-man-teaching-boy-pray-ca-1840-alexandre-marie-guilleminFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Winter flower computer wallpaper, editable gold frame illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057891/png-aesthetic-antique-artView license
Young Woman Standing on Steps (1849) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126718/young-woman-standing-steps-1849-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Cold pressed juice poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682711/cold-pressed-juice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John (1859) by David Hunter Strother
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127238/john-1859-david-hunter-strotherFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Temptation on the Mount (1854) by Jean Marie Saint Eve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126981/temptation-the-mount-1854-jean-marie-saint-eveFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower background, botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057857/editable-vintage-flower-background-botanical-illustration-designView license
Half-Length Nude Girl Asleep (1775-1823) by Marie Anne Fragonard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124212/half-length-nude-girl-asleep-1775-1823-marie-anne-fragonardFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage flower background, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051747/aesthetic-vintage-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Madame Lebrun and her Daughter, Jeanne-Lucie-Louise (1801) by Marie Louise Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124826/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825188/worship-instagram-post-templateView license
Virgin of the Deliverance (after 1872) by Auguste Antoine Ernest Hébert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128823/virgin-the-deliverance-after-1872-auguste-antoine-ernest-hebertFree Image from public domain license
Cocktail Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471469/cocktail-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Female Faun and Child (18th century) by Claude Michel Clodion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123314/female-faun-and-child-18th-century-claude-michel-clodionFree Image from public domain license
Thai tea Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19016021/thai-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frontispiece for Bonvin Album (1867) by Jean Marie Reignier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128701/frontispiece-for-bonvin-album-1867-jean-marie-reignierFree Image from public domain license