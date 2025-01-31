rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tea Glass Holder and Glass (1908-1917) by Maria V Semenova
Save
Edit Image
teafiligreetea glassrussiapatternsartvintagefloral patterns
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623227/afternoon-floral-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Tea Caddy with Domed Lid (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenova
Tea Caddy with Domed Lid (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129502/tea-caddy-with-domed-lid-1899-1908-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799726/afternoon-floral-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Tea Glass Holder (ca. 1900) by Russian
Tea Glass Holder (ca. 1900) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129185/tea-glass-holder-ca-1900-russianFree Image from public domain license
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Two-handled Bowl (1908-1917) by Firm of Maria V Semenova
Two-handled Bowl (1908-1917) by Firm of Maria V Semenova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129690/two-handled-bowl-1908-1917-firm-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain license
Fundraiser poster template, editable text and design
Fundraiser poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500441/fundraiser-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tea Glass Holder (1894) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
Tea Glass Holder (1894) by Antip Ivanovich Kuzmichev
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129344/tea-glass-holder-1894-antip-ivanovich-kuzmichevFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea poster template, editable text and design
Vintage tea poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711823/vintage-tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kovsh with Banqueting Scene (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé
Kovsh with Banqueting Scene (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129704/kovsh-with-banqueting-scene-1908-1917-peter-carl-fabergeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set poster template
Vintage tea set poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView license
Sandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artel
Sandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129670/sandpiper-kovsh-1908-1917-sixth-moscow-artelFree Image from public domain license
Florist and tea shop poster template, customizable design
Florist and tea shop poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820889/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Creamer from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Creamer from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129462/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
PNG Afternoon floral tea illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Afternoon floral tea illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617489/png-afternoon-floral-tea-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Tea Glass Holder (1876) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Tea Glass Holder (1876) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128968/tea-glass-holder-1876-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Casket (1908-1917) by Maria V Semenova
Casket (1908-1917) by Maria V Semenova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129727/casket-1908-1917-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon floral tea iPhone wallpaper editable design
Afternoon floral tea iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617445/afternoon-floral-tea-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Tankard (1880) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Tankard (1880) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129060/tankard-1880-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends Instagram post template
Floral tea blends Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView license
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Attributed to Pavel Ovchinnikov
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Attributed to Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129497/kovsh-1899-1908-attributed-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage tea Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712077/vintage-tea-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Coffee Caddy with Chinese-inspired Decoration (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
Coffee Caddy with Chinese-inspired Decoration (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129681/coffee-caddy-with-chinese-inspired-decoration-1908-1917-eleventh-artelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea blog banner template, editable text
Vintage tea blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712280/vintage-tea-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Easter Egg (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenova
Easter Egg (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129442/easter-egg-1899-1908-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tea Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711359/vintage-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenova
Kovsh (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129500/kovsh-1899-1908-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flowers Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage flowers Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338607/vintage-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tea Caddy with Chinese-inspired Decoration (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
Tea Caddy with Chinese-inspired Decoration (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129680/tea-caddy-with-chinese-inspired-decoration-1908-1917-eleventh-artelFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon floral tea iPhone wallpaper editable design
Afternoon floral tea iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623225/afternoon-floral-tea-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Waste Bowl with Aquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Waste Bowl with Aquatic Decoration (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129476/waste-bowl-with-aquatic-decoration-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set Facebook story template
Vintage tea set Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView license
Bird-shaped Kovsh (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Bird-shaped Kovsh (1908-1917) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129672/bird-shaped-kovsh-1908-1917-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView license
Bowl (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Bowl (1908-1917) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129719/bowl-1908-1917-nikolai-vasilevich-alexeevFree Image from public domain license
Tea party poster template, customizable design
Tea party poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821336/tea-party-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Loving Cup (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Loving Cup (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129468/loving-cup-1899-1908-pavel-ovchinnikovFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends editable poster template
Floral tea blends editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643420/floral-tea-blends-editable-poster-templateView license
Oval Box with View of the Kremlin (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
Oval Box with View of the Kremlin (1908-1917) by Eleventh Artel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129763/oval-box-with-view-the-kremlin-1908-1917-eleventh-artelFree Image from public domain license